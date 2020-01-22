Diddy Praises Late Ex Kim Porter For Being A ‘Good Woman,’ Says He Will ‘Always Honor’ Her

Sean “Diddy” Combs recently expressed his love for his ex and the mother of his children, Kim Porter.

The Bad Boy CEO has been vocal about his feelings for the late model since her untimely death in November 2018. The model passed away after suffering from pneumonia for several weeks.

On Wednesday, January 22, he posted another tribute to Porter on his personal Instagram page. The music mogul posted a photo of Porter wearing an orange jumpsuit and has her hair in a small ponytail as she sits on a blanket outside. The former video model is pictured giving a huge smile with her head slightly tilted up in the air. She is also playing a small drum as viewers of the post can see her brightly painted nails.

In the caption of the post, Diddy left a message for someone who may have someone special in their lives. The multitalented star also warned that a “good woman” like Porter doesn’t come around often, and should be celebrated as often as possible. He also shared that he will make sure that Porter’s legacy lives on and that he will show her as much love as he possibly can.

“If you got a good woman please let her know. Tell her as soon as you can. Make sure she knows. Make sure she feels it. HONOR HER. CHERISH HER. Cause the special ones are RARE and FEW. And everyone doesn’t get a second chance. LET THE ONE YOU LOVE KNOW TODAY. RIGHT NOW!!!!” Diddy said. ” @ladykp I’ll honor you forever,” he continued, followed by a heart emoji.

Diddy’s post received several likes and comments from his 15.8 million followers. Many fans left touching emoji for the businessman and agreed that someone should never be taken for granted and should be honored as much as they can.

Diddy and Porter had a romance that began in the 1990s. The couple had an on-again-off-again relationship, which resulted in three biological children- Christian Combs, 21 and D’Lila and Jessie Combs, 13. Diddy also considers Porter’s son, actor Quincy Brown as his own child.

Although Diddy considered Porter to be his true love, he was in a decade-long relationship with singer Cassie. The couple decided to part ways the same year as Porter’s death. Shortly after, Diddy was spotted with model Lori Harvey. The two reportedly had a short affair, and have since moved on to other partners. According to TMZ, Harvey has moved on to dating Future, which Diddy doesn’t have a problem with. The two musicians were seen in Miami over the holidays, with Diddy being photographed with a mystery woman.