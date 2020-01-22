Lauren Dascalo Shows Off Abs In Pink Lingerie & Sweatpants, Reminds Fans To ‘Stop Procrastinating’

Famous Instagram face Lauren Dascalo turned up the heat on her account on Wednesday. In a new photo shared to her feed, the model showed off her killer abs in some intricate lingerie that left very little to the imagination and a pair of sweatpants.

The photo was a mirror selfie that showed Lauren sitting on the edge of a small, white and gray marble bathtub. Natural sunlight poured in through a window beside her and bounced off her glowing skin. Lauren looked causal yet sexy in a hot pink lingerie look that featured a lacy bra with a bow at the center. The bra’s cups only covered the lower half of her busty chest, allowing the rest of Lauren’s ample cleavage to spill out.

The lingerie also included several thin, pink straps that ran diagonally down her tummy from both sides of the bra and crossed in the middle. The unique design put Lauren’s rock-hard abs on display, while the straps hugged her hourglass figure closely.

Lauren covered up the lower half of her outfit with a pair of baggy, black sweatpants with white stripes down the sides. However, the pants were slightly pulled down, allowing a bit of her pert derriere to peek out.

Lauren’s only accessories were a few small, silver studs in her ears. She did rock a full face of makeup, though. Her look included expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, brown eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and a light pink gloss on her full lips. The model’s long, blond hair was pushed to one side and fell down her back and shoulder in loose, messy waves.

Lauren kept one hand between her legs as she used the other to snap the photo. She arched her back slightly to further emphasize her figure as she parted her lips for the camera.

In the caption, Lauren reminded her followers to stop procrastinating.

The post garnered more than 7,500 likes and nearly 200 comments in one hour, proving to be a hit with Lauren’s fans. Many of her followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“I really love what you have to say, always! Thank you! You are seriously gorgeous!” one fan said.

“You look absolutely gorgeous love the photo,” another user added.

“You drive me crazy with your beauty,” a third fan said with fire emoji.

Lauren has indeed been known to share words of wisdom alongside her racy photos. Earlier this week, the stunner rocked another pink NSFW lingerie set that drove her fans wild. In the caption, she spoke about comfort zones.