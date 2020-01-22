‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Talk Baby Plans Ahead Of Televised Wedding

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are planning to start a family soon.

Jax Taylor and Brittany

Cartwright are preparing to start a family together.

During a January 21 appearance on The Daily Pop, the couple, who tied the knot in June 2019 as cameras rolled for an upcoming episode of Vanderpump Rules, Taylor and Cartwright opened up about their plans to start a family and revealed how many children they’re hoping to have.

“Whatever God gives us. I don’t care, as long as it is happy and healthy,” Taylor began, according to a clip shared on YouTube.

While Taylor and Cartwright initially planned to start tying for their first child immediately after their wedding last year, they have since put their plans on hold as they prepare to appear in the upcoming weddings of Lala Kent and Randall Emmett, and Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark.

“There’s weddings in the way. We have Lala’s wedding. We have Stassi’s wedding and it kind of overlaps. So, we started thinking about it and then we were like, ‘Do we wait until after the weddings?’… But then I was like, ‘Something is always going to come up,'” Taylor explained.

Continuing on, Taylor and Cartwright said that while it would be okay if Cartwright got pregnant prior to the big days of their Vanderpump Rules co-stars, they didn’t want to be faced with a situation where Cartwright would be unable to fly to Italy, where Schroeder and Clark’s wedding is taking place.

As for how many children Taylor and Cartwright are hoping for, Taylor wants just two while Cartwright is hoping for three. After all, if Taylor and Cartwright are first blessed with two sons, she’s going to want to at least try one more time for a daughter.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kristen Doute spoke up about Taylor’s upcoming role as dad during an interview with People magazine and said that she has complete confidence in her co-star’s ability to become a great father.

“I think Jax is going to make an excellent father. Other than being really PMS-y, he’s a really, really good guy,” she explained at the time, according to a snippet uploaded to YouTube.

Doute went on to say that Taylor is a hometown Michigan boy at heart before adding that he’s much more of a softie than Vanderpump Rules viewers realize.

Although Doute and Taylor have gone through ups and downs in their friendship, they are currently on good terms and continue to spend time with one another even when cameras aren’t rolling for the Bravo series.