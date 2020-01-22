Sofia Jamora Dishes Sultry Looks In Topless BTS Video On Instagram

Sofia Jamora took to her Instagram page earlier today to share a new, flirty update. She was seen dishing sultry looks while going topless. The post was a short video clip that showed fans a behind-the-scenes peek at a photoshoot.

Sofia was seen sitting on the ground with her left knee propped up and her other leg stretched in front of her. She hugged her leg with her arm, effectively censoring her bare chest. She wore a pair of bottoms and thigh-high, fishnet stockings. The pieces were from Fashion Nova.

The stunner exuded a glamorous vibe, which was emphasized by her hair and makeup. She wore her long, luxurious curls down in a side part. Her locks were brushed in front of her right shoulder and also cascaded down her back. Her long lashes brought attention to her eyes, which were accentuated with shimmery eyeshadow. She wore plenty of blush, along with nude lipstick.

The clip began with Sofia glancing directly at the camera. She briefly looked to her left before refocusing back to the photographer. She gave a full pout. From there, the bombshell was seen moving her hand up her leg. At the same time, she tilted her head back slightly and parted her lips. The clip was a fairly zoomed-in look at the model, as it was cropped from her waist-up.

It’s also notable that Sofia drew a small angel wing on her shoulder, which added a playful feel to the video.

The backdrop was completely white, with the edge of the screen peeking through in a corner of the frame. The lighting left her skin looking glowing and flawless.

Sofia’s fans flooded the comments section with their nice messages.

“The hottest model to walk the universe,” declared an admirer.

“Wow. What an angel,” gushed a follower, with plenty of others referring to her drawn wings.

“Angel with a lil attitude,” observed a fan.

“You are a gift from heaven!!!” exclaimed a fourth Instagram user, referring to the captions.

Previously on December 26, Sofia shared another update from the same photoshoot. Except this time, she was seen posing on a clear, round stool. She hugged her bare chest with her hands and tilted her head to the left. This photo also revealed more of the set. The large, white backdrop was attached to the ceiling and cascaded down to the floor. A tall, silver ladder could be seen propped against the wall to her right.