Scheduling Challenges Hit ‘General Hospital’ Again, ABC Signals Another Wait-And-See

Fans were worried that they might see another episode of General Hospital pushed out on Wednesday, and it looks like that may end up being the case. Heading into the regular time slot for both the Eastern and Central time zones, the Trump impeachment trial was still airing live on ABC. Ahead of that, the network said they would take a wait-and-see approach to making a decision about the episode.

General Hospital spoilers have teased that the next new episode will be a wild one. Tuesday’s show was pushed out so that fans wouldn’t miss anything, and ABC said it would air on Wednesday. Now, however, it seems likely it’ll be moved out another day, if not more.

A couple of hours ahead of the start time for General Hospital, ABC executive Nathan Varni shared a heads-up via his Twitter page.

“We’ll continue monitoring news coverage today and keep you posted re: today’s episode of @GeneralHospital,” Varni detailed.

As of this writing, neither Varni or ABC has released any additional details regarding their plan for the next new episode. It seems likely that it will be held again with hopes that it can air on Thursday. However, given the anticipated schedule for the ongoing Trump impeachment trial, fans aren’t so sure they’ll see this next show anytime soon.

Soap opera fans do tend to get frustrated when their show is preempted and General Hospital fans have faced interruptions like this quite a few times over the past few weeks. The action in Port Charles has really been heating up and bombshells are about to drop.

Due to prior schedule shifts, the episodes are already running two or three days behind schedule. Now, if what fans hoped to see on January 22 moves out again, perhaps for multiple days, everybody will be left hanging even longer.

ABC has made it a habit to not make decisions about these interruptions too far ahead of the usual episode air time during these impeachment proceedings. That has left some fans frustrated, as they feel that a more solid plan could have been developed ahead of time.

Some fans want the network to just post the episodes online for fans to watch, but not everybody likes that or has access to watch that way. People also don’t want to be stuck with partial episodes, although ABC has done that a couple of times in recent weeks.

For now, General Hospital fans will have to hang tight and wait for confirmation from ABC regarding the plan for the show that was supposed to air on Wednesday. It does look likely that it’ll be tentatively moved to Thursday, or even further out depending on the schedule for the impeachment trial.