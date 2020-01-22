Cuban Bombshell Aylen Alvarez Shows Off Killer Curves In Barely-There Bikini

Aylen Alvarez shared a racy new update to her Instagram page that has her 3.6 million raving over her insane physique and beauty.

On Wednesday, January 22, the Cuban bombshell took to the popular social media platform to post a series of smoldering snapshots of herself in a barely-there bikini that puts her voluptuous curves front and center.

In the photos, Alvarez can be seen striking different poses in front of a luxurious-looking swimming pool. As the brunette bombshell indicated via the tag she added to her post, the pictures were taken at the Nexus Private Club in the Bahamas.

Alvarez — who is also known as Aylen Davis on her Instagram — is rocking a two-piece bathing suit that boast sparkly details against an off-white background that gives her whole look a glamorous vibe.

The bikini top features a classic triangle cut with thin straps that tie up behind the model’s neck. The triangles are super small, putting Alvarez’s ample cleavage fully on display. The triangles also include a series of rhinestones that create a cute pattern. Hanging below the top is a two-string chain with large stones that dangle onto her stomach. The chain attaches to the middle string of the top and wraps around Alvarez’s slender midsection.

Alvarez teamed her top with a pair of matching bikini bottoms that feature similar sparkly stones on its straps. The sides sit high on the model’s frame, helping accentuate her curvy hips as they contrast with her itty bitty waist. She completed her look with a long robe coverall featuring a floral print.

According to the tag added to the post, Alvarez’s bikini is from Otillia and Sugar, a brand of luxury swimwear that specializes in sparkly bathing suits. As those who follow the model will know, she often sports items fro the brand on her Instagram page.

In the post, Alvarez is wearing her hair pulled hair in a high ponytail that falls onto her back.

The post proved to be popular with her loyal fans. In just half an hour of going live, the photos have garnered more than 9,000 likes and upwards of 220 comments, suggesting the interactions will continue to pour in as the day progresses.

Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise Alvarez’s beauty, sharing their admiration for her.

“Unreal omg so stunning [heart-eyes emoji] a goddess,” one user chimed in, trailing the comment with a red heart emoji.

“I don’t even know which ones more amazing,” replied another fan.

“You look like a whole meal damn,” a third user added, including a string of heart-eyes emoji at the end of the message.