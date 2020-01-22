Courtney Stodden Opens Up About Depression And Her Suicide Attempt

25-year-old reality show star Courtney Stodden is getting candid and opening up about the depression that she suffered last year. She also revealed that she attempted suicide back in 2019. Courtney uploaded the video to her YouTube Channel on January 20, after announcing that her divorce from 59-year-old actor Doug Hutchinson was finalized.

Opening up about her 2019 suicide attempt, Courtney revealed that she tried to end her life by hanging herself.

“It’s no secret that I have struggled with depression. I didn’t see a way out of all the pain and the grief and the insanity that I’ve struggled with in my life. I just feel like it all got too much for me. I decided in a really drunken state that this was the best option,” Courtney explained.

Courtney revealed that, in those moments, she felt like it was the “best option.” She then went into detail about her attempt, explaining how “by the grace of God” her attempt didn’t work. She admits that she “can’t believe” she attempted suicide. She went on to admit that she has had to be hospitalized for panic attacks and that she has both lost as well as gained a lot.

Despite having gone through some difficult times in her life, Courtney maintained a positive attitude by adding, “Life is worth living. No matter what. No matter what other people have done to you.”

The Celebrity Big Brother star also opened up about her marriage to Doug Hutchinson. The pair married back in 2011 and, at the time, their marriage was highly controversial. Doug Hutchinson was 51-years-old when he married then 16-year-old Courtney Stodden with her parents permission. Despite the large age gap between the couple, they stayed together for many years and at one point announced they were expecting a baby together. However, Courtney revealed she had suffered a miscarriage. In 2018, she filed for divorce from her husband and she recently took to social media to reveal that her divorce was official.

In her YouTube video, she opened up about her marriage to Doug Hutchinson and acknowledged that there was no way of getting around the fact that she was a child when it happened nine years ago. However, she explained that she didn’t think that Doug ever saw her as a child.

“I believe Doug and I had so much love that was toxic given the situation,” she explained in the video when opening up about her marriage.