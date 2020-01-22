Belgian Fitness Model Savannah Prez Flaunts Pert Derriere In Cheeky Bikini

The fitness model left little to the imagination in her revealing bikini.

On Wednesday, January 22, Belgian fitness model Savannah Prez uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 676,000 followers to enjoy.

The picture, taken in Bali, shows the the 23-year-old posing on a walk path with gorgeous green foliage in the background. She stood on her tiptoes and arched her back. Savannah faced away from the camera and looked over her shoulder to stare off into the distance.

The stunner sizzled in a light pink and black bikini that left little to the imagination. The cheeky swimsuit put her pert derriere and muscular thighs on full display. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of the tanlines on her bottom. Savannah kept the casual look relatively simple and accessorized with only a delicate bracelet.

The brunette bombshell styled her highlighted hair in loose waves and a deep side part, giving the look additional glamour. She seemed to be wearing a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The application appeared to have included subtle contour, glowing highlighter, and sculpted eyebrows.

In the caption, the social media sensation revealed that she is a fan of the old aphorism, “carpe diem.” She noted that she does not stress about the future because she firmly believes that “everything will be fine.” Savannah proceeded to urge her followers to adopt her mindset, claiming that they too will be able to live a happier life.

Fans seemed to love the post as it quickly racked up more than 12,000 likes. Many of Savannah’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left fire and heart-eye emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You look fantastic! Terrific shape,” wrote one fan.

“Sooo stunning boo,” said a different devotee, adding a pink heart emoji to the comment.

“Lord [have] some mercy!!! So pretty,” said another commenter.

“[You’re] so unreal omg Savannah so stunning all your hard work [has] payed off BIG TIME,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Savannah graciously responded to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated fans for their kind words.

The fitness trainer is not exactly shy when it comes to flaunting her incredible physique on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload Instagram posts that consist of her in revealing ensembles. Recently, she shared a picture, in which she wore a pink crop top and a pair of figure-hugging jeans. That post has been liked over 16,000 times since it was shared.