Maya Stepper Crouches On A Log & Gets Drenched By Ocean Waves

Maya Stepper posted a new photo series to her Instagram page today. She was seen crouching on a log while getting drenched by ocean waves.

There were four pictures in the set, and the first one showed her striking the dynamic pose. Maya was seen perched on the edge of a large, wet log. She placed her right foot in front and bent her knees in a 90-degree angle. The model further balanced herself with her left arm.

Meanwhile, she hugged herself with her right arm, and censored her topless look. Even so, her sideboob peeked through. Maya glanced straight at the camera with a sultry pout on her face. Any makeup that she wore was very natural-looking. In fact, the only thing that the stunner was seen wearing were a pair of black shorts.

The backdrop revealed ocean waters. A wave seemed to just come in and hit the side of the log, as droplets splashed into the air and made for a dramatic shot. It appeared to be a cloudy day, which added to the moody vibe.

The other three photos were also taken in the same spot, but from different angles. Maya was seen standing up while hugging her chest in one picture.

In the next shot, the model held up a long-sleeved shirt while propping up one knee. She wore her hair down in a middle part, her right eye partially obscured by her locks.

The final photo showed the stunner standing with her back facing the camera. Some of the angles revealed the mountains in the distance which were blanketed by hazy clouds. Even so, hints of blue skies peeked through in the corner of the frames.

Maya’s supporters headed to the comments section to gush about her good looks.

“You look dazzling!!! love you,” gushed an admirer.

“These shots are just epic,” declared a social media user.

Many people referred to her captions.

“No, me Tarzan you Jane,” insisted a follower, with many echoing their thoughts.

“Ok…I am #jane,” conceded a fan jokingly.

In addition, the beauty was seen going topless in another recent post that she shared on December 21. This time, Maya posed on a bed. She wore a pair of black, sheer stockings. She bent her knees and angled them in such a way to obscure her bare chest. She held up the phone with her left hand for the selfie while sporting a large towel in her hair.