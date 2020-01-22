Brazilian Hottie Theodora Moutinho Flaunts Pert Derriere In Latest Instagram Post

Brazilian model Theodora Moutinho uploaded a particularly cheeky photo for her 2.7 million Instagram followers to enjoy. In the selfie, the model rocked a light pink thing undies that left very little to the imagination.

In her latest Instagram photo, taken in Tampa, Florida, the brunette hottie was seen lying down on her front in her bed. A window and several pillows can be seen in the background. The social media influencer wore a skimpy thong lingerie set that showed off her incredible hourglass figure. The model kept the sexy ensemble relatively simple and accessorized with only a dainty pendant necklace and an anklet, seemingly made of an elastic material.

The bombshell wore her dark tresses loose and straight and seemed to have been wearing a minimal amount of makeup to enhance her already gorgeous features. The subtle application appeared to have included darkened eyebrows, matte foundation, a hint of blush, and a coat of mascara. She also wore light eyeshadow and a pink tint on her lips.

In the caption, the model let her fans guess where the “hidden pineapples” are in the photo. A little search revealed that the said pineapples were spotted on her pillowcase, which was propped behind her, close to the wall near the window.

In under an hour of the photo going live on her account, it has earned Theodora a ton of attention from her fans and followers with over 26,600 likes in addition to 600-plus comments. Many of her admirers took to the photo to rave about her insanely fit body, while countless others simply dropped a line to let her know that they are huge fans. A few more were left speechless and commented with emoji instead.

“Omg Teddy, you re so pretty,” a fellow influencer commented, adding a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“Beautiful body, beautiful lovely face, and hot,” another admirer gushed.

“Beautiful peach,” a third social media influencer wrote, in regards to Theodora’s perky booty.

“Your body is perfect. Very sexy!” a fourth Instagrammer added.

On January 6, Theodora shared another sizzling hot update with her followers. The previous photo was another selfie where the model rocked a lace-up light pink crop top that had a plunging neckline that flaunted her ample cleavage. She paired her top with a high-rise black bottoms that hugged her slender waist, The Inquisitr reported. The previous share was a big hit among her millions of followers as it racked up over 87,900 likes and more than 1,200 comments.