Russian Bombshell Dasha Mart Rocks Daisy Dukes, Thigh-High Boots & Fur Coat In Sexy Photos

Russian model Dasha Mart showed off her sexy sense of style in her latest Instagram post. The update showed her rocking a pair of Daisy Dukes with a fur coat and thigh-high boots.

The beauty wore a sleeveless bronze top with a plunging neckline that put her cleavage on display. Her Daisy Dukes were white and distressed. They had a high rise and a button fly. Her thigh-high snakeskin boots with stiletto heels added a chic vibe to the outfit. She completed the look with a white fur coat and a pair of large sunglasses.

Dasha’s update consisted of three photos that showed her in the chic outfit as she stood outside a storefront somewhere in the Miami Design District. Inside the store, a large mirror with a gilded frame could be seen.

Two photos showed Dasha posing in the outfit with her hands on her hips as she faced the camera. One snap captured her as she looked down while standing with one leg in front of the other. The other picture showed her looking ahead as she struck a pose putting one leg forward.

Another photo showed the stunner from a closer angle. She placed one hand on her hip while she held the side of her coat open with her other hand. She gave the camera a serious look as she struck a pose.

The remaining picture showed Dasha from a side angle. She draped the coat over her bare shoulders while looking back at the camera. She stood with one leg out, showing off her long legs in the boots.

Dasha’s hair was parted on the side and she wore it down in loose waves. She wore a rose shade on her lips and a pale pink color on her nails.

The post’s caption was written in Russian and a translation from Google Translate revealed that she spoke about the chilly temperatures they were having in Miami.

The post generated many responses from Dasha’s Russian followers, but some of her English-speaking fans couldn’t help but comment on how stylish she looked in the outfit.

“Amazing outfit beautiful girl,” one admirer wrote.

“Gorgeous,” said a second fan.

“Beautiful,” commented a third follower.

“you are absolutely gorgeous and stunning,” a fourth admirer said.

Dasha recently showed off her long legs — and incredible figure — in a set of black lingerie with a pair of thigh-high boots.