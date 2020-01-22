WWE News: Current Champions Enter ‘Royal Rumble’ Matches, Fully Updated Card For Sunday

Three new names have entered, but still no-one from NXT.

All of the superstars in WWE are preparing for this weekend’s Royal Rumble as they know just how much is on the line. A shot at a major title and the main event of WrestleMania 36 could be in their futures, but they first have to enter their names in order to have a chance at winning it all. With just a few days to go, more former champions have officially taken spots in both the men’s and women’s battle royals taking place this Sunday.

When it was announced that NXT would be taking part in the 2020 Royal Rumble, everyone kind of assumed there would be 10 superstars from each brand. With only five spots left available in the men’s match, it is now obvious that won’t be the case this year.

Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown are dominating the participant list for the men’s match, and that now includes two more from the blue brand. The official website of WWE has updated the entrant list which now has Big E and Kofi Kingston joining the fun.

Yes, the current SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day will be in the men’s Royal Rumble on Sunday night. Fans know this is a good thing as Kingston always ends up doing something very unique in order to keep from being eliminated in the match.

WWE

The entry of The New Day makes 25 spots claimed in the men’s match with only five more left to be filled.

Over on the official page for the women’s Royal Rumble, former WWE Women’s Champion Natalya has entered the women’s match. Unlike the men’s match, there are still plenty of open slots as Natalya is only the fifth female superstar to declare herself as taking part.

Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Sarah Logan, and Nikki Cross are the only other four superstars in that match as of Wednesday afternoon.

Along with the two Royal Rumble matches, the entire card for the pay-per-view is quite stacked with six other bouts. Four of them will have titles on the line while one will have Roman Reigns and King Corbin pulling double duty since they’re in the battle royal as well. With episode of NXT and Friday Night SmackDown still to take place this week, there could be more changes and additions before Sunday arrives.

As of Wednesday afternoon, here is the full card for the 2020 Royal Rumble: