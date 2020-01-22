Rita Ora Poses Barefoot In Vest Top & Ripped Jeans

For Rita Ora’s latest Instagram post, the “I Will Never Let You Down” hitmaker is on set shooting in a casual outfit.

The singer kept it simple in a white vest which she paired with light blue ripped jeans. Ora went barefoot for the occasion but opted for a lot of accessories. She wore a small gold necklace and numerous rings and bracelets while rocking acrylic nails. The “How We Do (Party)” chart-topper sported shoulder-length curly hair, a glossy lip, and eyeshadow which give the look its finishing touch.

Ora has numerous tattoos on her body and displayed the large ink she has on her hand and arm.

In an upload containing three photos, she posed sitting down on a bed.

In the first shot, Ora was captured laughing. She held a fluffy pillow on her lap which covered a lot of her outfit. The “Only Want You” songstress held onto one of her feet with her hands and looked like she was living her best life. The pic was candidly taken and it appeared that Ora was looking was caught in the moment.

In the second photo, she was photographed more close-up. Ora looked directly at the camera lens and flashed a huge smile. She was in the same position as the previous image but gave the camera eye contact.

The third and final shot proved that she was on set for something as her glam squad was sorting out her hair. Ora posed without the pillow and stared at the camera lens with a glare. She still held onto her foot with both hands and looked comfy.

For her caption, the “Let Me Love You” entertainer teased fans that she is always shooting something on a weekly basis but didn’t specify what she was up to the day these were taken.

In the span of 23 hours, her post racked up more than 278,000 likes and over 1,130 comments, proving to be popular with her 15.9 million followers.

“Your smile always makes my day,” one user wrote.

“You’re such a hard-working person! You inspire me to work hard on my dreams,” another shared.

“Beautiful from head to toe,” a third fan remarked, adding an eye-heart face emoji.

“You have so much charm and so much beauty. Stunning,” a fourth follower commented.

Ora is always one for accessorizing when it comes to fashion. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she promoted the jewelry line she collaborated with Thomas Sabo on in a sheer white lingerie bodysuit and caught the attention of many fans.