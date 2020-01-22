Bang Energy Model Ariana James Gets Soaking Wet In Bikini For Sexy New Poolside Video

Ariana James is sizzling in the most recent photo that was shared on her wildly popular Instagram page. As those who follow James on social media are well-aware, pretty much nothing is off-limits for the bombshell and she regularly shares smoking hot photos and videos for her legion of fans while clad in anything from bikinis to lingerie, and nearly-nude shots as well. In the most recent video clip that was posted on her page, the bombshell stunned in the sun.

In the caption of the post, the beauty did not specifically tag her location but she appeared to be soaking up some rays at a rooftop pool with a number of tall buildings at her back. James left little to the imagination in a skimpy, mis-matched bikini that included a sexy pink top that dipped low into her chest, offering generous views of cleavage for fans. The ensemble tied around her waist while also showing off her taut tummy. The model paired the look with some sexy black bikini bottoms as she playfully splashed herself with water from the pool.

The bombshell wore her long, dark locks down and in a ponytail, wearing a Bang Energy baseball cap on her head. James appeared to be rocking minimal makeup for the clip, covering most of her face with a pair of reflective blue sunglasses. In one part of the short video, the stunner went all the way into the pool and she sipped on a Bang Energy drink in another part as well.

In the caption of the post, she tagged the beverage maker and even though it’s only been live on her page for a short time, it’s earned her a ton of attention from her fans already, racking up over 3,000 likes in addition to well over 80 comments — a number that continues to climb. Some of her fans commented on the post to rave over her killer figure while countless others simply commented with their choice of emoji. A few more dropped a line to let the stunner know that they would be purchasing the beverage. About half of the comments ere in English and the other half in Spanish.

“Whoa absolutely gorgeous bang babe,” one fan gushed, adding a few flame and heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“Your the best at what you do. No competition,” a second fan chimed in on the video.

“I really don’t think you could be any hotter if you tried. Please marry me, I love you baby,” one more wrote.