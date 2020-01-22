WWE News: CM Punk And Other Legends Make Their ‘Royal Rumble’ Picks

Former champions have made their selections for the "Royal Rumble" winners.

This weekend, one of the most unpredictable WWE events of every single year will take place with the Royal Rumble. 60 superstars will jump into the ring between two matches for a title shot in the main event at WrestleMania 36, but who will win? Everyone has their opinion on who will leave victorious and that includes CM Punk along with some other legends who made their picks on this week’s WWE Backstage.

Rumors have been flying around as to who will win the Royal Rumble, but it’s really difficult to try and pinpoint what is accurate. Someone could shockingly step in and win unexpectedly or someone who isn’t even an announced participant could come out from backstage and surprise the world.

On Tuesday evening, a panel was held on WWE Backstage which had a discussion about this weekend’s big pay-per-view. Renee Young was joined by Christian, Paige, and even CM Punk who talked about both the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches and the importance that came with winning them.

The Twitter account for WWE on FOX showed a small segment of their discussion which had CM Punk making his picks. In a bit of a shocking twist, Punk actually with an NXT superstar to win the men’s battle royal as he believes Keith Lee will come out on top this Sunday.

Punk spoke of how well Keith Lee performed at Survivor Series and his moment with Roman Reigns that the fans loved. He didn’t put down NXT, but he did say that Lee is a “big fish in a little pond, right now” and needs to move up into the spotlight.

If Lee were to win the Royal Rumble, it could lead to a match against Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36. CM Punk believes this is the direction that WWE needs to go as the must “strike when the iron is hot.”

For the men’s match, the others on the panel made their picks as well.

Paige – Otis

Christian – Brock Lesnar

Renee Young – Drew McIntyre

For the women’s Royal Rumble, Renee Young did not end up giving a selection for who she feels will win. The other three panelists did make their selections, though.

Paige – Kairi Sane

Christian – Shayna Baszler

CM Punk – Sasha Banks

The Royal Rumble is this Sunday and it is always one of the most anticipated pay-per-views of the entire year. WWE has to make sure that all goes off without a hitch as it sets the stage for their “Road to WrestleMania.” CM Punk has been included in many rumors surrounding the men’s match, but if he doesn’t end up being in it, his pick to win the whole thing is Keith Lee of NXT.