‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Thinks Stassi Schroeder And Kristen Doute’s Break Is For The Best

Brittany Cartwright says they were fighting a lot before deciding to take a break.

Brittany Cartwright doesn’t like that her friends, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, are currently taking a potentially permanent break from their years-long friendship, but she also believes it’s for the best.

During the January 21 episode of Access Hollywood, which was uploaded to YouTube, Cartwright, who was joined by her husband, Jax Taylor, said that when it comes to Schroeder and Doute’s troubled friendship, their break was a long time coming.

“I think it’s just been something that’s ongoing between them for so many years that they just wanted to take a break and sit back and see, ‘Is this friendship something we actually need to do?’ Because it came to a point where they were fighting every single time we were together,” Cartwright shared.

According to Cartwright, she doesn’t want her two friends to be fighting or taking a break but at the end of the day, she told the outlet that their decision to spend time apart is “probably the best thing for them.” As she explained, she’s hopeful that after taking time off, Schroeder and Doute will be able to see clearly whether or not they can make their friendship work “in the future.”

Schroeder and Doute’s falling out took place during production on Vanderpump Rules Season 8 and is expected to be chronicled throughout the currently airing episodes.

Although the exact reason for Schroeder and Doute’s estrangement has not yet been revealed, Doute’s on-again, off-again relationship with Brian Carter, which she’s believed to have lied about on the show, appeared to be a major source of contention between them in the moments leading up to their falling out.

While Cartwright has done her best to stay neutral between Schroeder and Doute as they take a break from their friendship, Doute was understandably upset to see that Cartwright, Schroeder, and their co-stars, including Katie Maloney and Lala Kent, had traveled to Utah for a girls trip for Maloney’s birthday without her earlier this month.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Doute spoke about the trip snub while appearing on E!’s Pop of the Morning last week. During the episode, which was shared on YouTube on January 18, Doute said that being left out of the getaway “sucked.”

“Katie’s birthday is tomorrow. So, that’s why I’m guessing that they are there. But you know… it sucks. It’s really sad,” she admitted.

Schroeder and Doute were friends for 10 years before their Season 8 falling out.