Kelly Gale Exposes Chest In Wet Shirt In Daring Pics On Instagram

Kelly Gale has been sharing many swimsuit and bikini pics lately on her social media, but her newest Instagram update is arguably the most daring in recent weeks. She was spotted rocking a wet shirt, bikini bottoms, and accessories. The top left little to the imagination, as she exposed her chest in the series of three pictures.

The model wore a tank top with a high collar and a narrow cut on top. The shirt also had tears along the bottom, plus a hole near her chest. Moreover, she had completely submerged herself in water, which left the fabric completely see-through. This was especially prominent on her chest.

Kelly also wore a pair of bright yellow bikini bottoms. But that wasn’t all, as she also rocked a rugged belt. It was red with extra-large, black buckles. There were three buckles, one in the center and two on the sides. Additionally, she sported a knife holder that clipped around her left thighs. The knife had a yellow handle that matched her swimsuit.

The first photo of the set showed the beauty walking towards the camera with the ocean taking up the entire frame. She looked to her left and parted her lips slightly.

The second image showed Kelly walking in waters that reached her upper thighs. Her eyes were mostly closed in this shot.

The final image was of the model standing on the beach with the waves just feet from her. She looked behind her with a white oxygen tank in her hands. A boat was on fire in the ocean — black smoke billowed into the sky.

The stunner’s fans rushed to the comments section with their compliments, many drawing comparisons to pop culture.

“Giving me tomb raider vibes,” gushed a supporter.

“Woow a [sic] way better and much more sexy then Halley Berry in James bond,” declared a follower.

“Um yea I think I just died and Charlie’s Angels are mad,” joked a fan.

“I wish this was a scene from baywatch,” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, the sensation posted another photo a week ago where she rocked another swimsuit. This time, she wore a teal bikini. Kelly was photographed posing aboard a small boat. She wore a colorful, long-sleeved shirt and accessorized with a white baseball hat. She grabbed the side of an open door with one hand while resting her hand on the boat with the other. She gave a sultry pout for the shot.