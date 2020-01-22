Cuban Bombshell Cindy Prado Is Smoking Hot In Tight Jeans & Boots, Posing In Room Full Of Balloons On Birthday

Cindy Prado took time to celebrate her birthday in the best way possible and luckily for fans, she shared some celebration photos with them. As those who follow the blond beauty on social media know, Prado regularly floods her popular Instagram page with a wide-variety of stunning shots that include many from her modeling career as well as plenty of other shots that share glimpses into her personal life. In the most recent post that was shared on her page, the beauty stunned on her birthday in a series of three new photos.

In the caption of the post, the bombshell geo-tagged her location in Miami, Florida where she resides. The Cuban bombshell explained to her followers that she was greeted this morning with a beautiful bedroom full of balloons in honor of her special day. In the first image in the series, the stunner posed front and center in front of her bed and was surrounded by purple, pink, and white balloons. She looked nothing short of stunning, rocking a tight grey shirt that she wore tucked into her high-waisted jeans. The model completed the look with some seriously sexy over-the-knee boots.

For the occasion, she wore her long, blond locks down and curled in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. The second photo in the deck offered a closer view of the model as she held a balloon in her hand with a drawing of herself on it. In the last image in the deck, Prado was all smiles once again as she held a number of balloons in her hands.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earned her a ton of attention from her legion of fans, racking up over 1,000 likes and 50-plus comments in just minutes of going live. Some of her fans commented on the photo to let her know that she looks stunning while the overwhelming majority took to the photo to wish her a happy birthday. Of course, a few others chimed in to let her know that the balloons were a pretty cool touch.

“Happy Bday love! Mine was yesterday. Aquarius season,” one fan commented, adding a series of blue heart emoji.

“You’re sooooooooo cute.. big hug and big kiss to you,” a second fan chimed in.

“Big Happy Birthday Cindy! Keep crushing it beautiful,” one more added in addition to a number of flame, heart, and star emoji.