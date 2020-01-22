Vanessa Hudgens Sparks Dating Rumors With Lakers Player Kyle Kuzma

Vanessa Hudgens is reportedly seeing NBA player Kyle Kuzma after the two has been spotted together in New York. In a report by TMZ, the Bad Boys for Life actress and the Los Angeles Lakers star were seen having a dinner date on Tuesday night. As per the publication, the alleged new couple were snapped having a candlelit dinner at an Italian bistro called Lilia in Brooklyn.

In the photos captured by the news site, Vanessa and Kyle sat at a small yet intimate table for two and appeared to be enjoying each other’s company while having dinner and a glass of wine.

Just a week ago, the 31-year-old actress was seen flirting with the 24-year-old athlete on Instagram. Vanessa took to the social media platform to cheer on Kyle and the rest of the Lakers team when they played against the Cleveland Cavaliers. She specifically tagged Lebron James, Dwight Howard, and her alleged new flame on the post.

Kyle also made a post on Saturday, just right after their win over the Houston Rockets, a photo of himself at the basketball court during the game, which he captioned, “Yeaaaa we like thattttt,” adding a smiling face with sunglasses emoji. To which Vanessa commented on the post, “Ya we doooo.”

Vanessa also posted an update, a video and a photo of herself enjoying the Lakers game on January 14 at the Staples Center in LA. Though the actress has not confirmed anything on social media, it may be possible that she was supporting Kyle and his team.

It was just last week that Vanessa reportedly has broken up with her boyfriend of nine years, Austin Butler. In a report by The Inquisitr, the split rumors started when the 28-year-old Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor was unusually absent on Vanessa’s Instagram account for months, especially when he was not seen on Vanessa’s recent European trips. In previous years, the actress has been known to constantly post about her relationship on social media.

Although Vanessa and Austin spent time on Halloween of 2019, fans were guessing that the breakup happened either right after or in early December. The last couple photo was in November when the ex-lovers dressed up for the Halloween festivities.

Kyle, on the other hand, was previously linked with supermodel Kendall Jenner when they were spotted together in July of 2019. According to Glamour, the news first came out when Kyle and Kendall were seen spending time together on a yacht during the Fourth of July celebrations last year.