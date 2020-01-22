Fitness Model Katelyn Runck Nearly Pops Out Of Tiny Bikini In Latest Instagram Update

Fitness model Katelyn Runck knows how to rock a bikini and on Wednesday, she did just that in her latest Instagram update. The beauty wore a sexy, ruby red bikini that looked like it could barely contain her.

Katelyn’s swimsuit was, in a word, skimpy. The top had strings that tied around her neck and triangle cups that barely covered her breasts. In fact, it looked as though she could pop right out of the top is she made one wrong move. The bottoms were just as revealing, covering up just enough to keep the photo safe for the photo-sharing platform.

The beauty’s update consisted of two photos and a video. According to the geotag for the post, she was on a beach somewhere in Los Angeles, California. She stood near a cement column that was several yards from the beach.

One photo showed Katelyn from a front angle as she leaned against the column. The sun hit her body, causing her bronze skin to glow. She stood with one hip out to the side, showing off her hourglass shape. The bikini top stretched across her voluptuous chest, giving her followers a little peek at some underboob. Her long hair fell straight over her shoulders as she looked at the camera with a pouty expression.

In the second picture, Katelyn was on her knees at a slight side angle. She posed with one hand on her hip, flaunting her fabulous figure. She sizzled as she gazed at something ahead.

The video clip showed almost all of Katelyn’s body as she leaned against the column. She playfully adjusted the straps of her bikini bottoms and then tugged on her top as she looked at something off to the side. The camera zoomed in as she played wither her hair, giving her fans a nice look at her body before moving back out. She flashed a quick smile right before the clip ended.

In the caption, the brunette bombshell joked about stealing hearts.

Katelyn’s fans raved over how hot she looked in the snaps, and many told her that she had already stolen their hearts.

“You had mine a while back,” one fan joked.

“Stealer of many hearts,’ quipped a second fan.

“More like breaking hearts!!! You look stunning!!” a third follower wrote.

Katelyn keep her smitten followers coming back for more with daily updates that show her modeling a variety of outfits that range from slinky dresses to revealing lingerie.