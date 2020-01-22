Victoria Fuller Of Peter Weber’s ‘The Bachelor’ Sizzles In Black Bikini

The Bachelor viewers have already seen quite a bit of contestant Victoria Fuller on Peter Weber’s season and spoilers tease that there is much more to come. There have been a lot of rumors swirling about what is on the way between Peter and Victoria and she has been doing her best to show fans a different side of her via her Instagram page. It looks like her latest upload will probably do the trick.

On Tuesday, Victoria shared a new photo on her Instagram page and this one garnered a lot of attention from The Bachelor fans. In a recent episode, viewers watched as Victoria struggled with some insecurities ahead of modeling some lingerie during a group date. This new photo, however, doesn’t seem to show one ounce of uncertainty.

The new photo appears to be a throwback to the days of warmer weather in Virginia Beach, Virginia where Victoria lives. The snap shows her standing in the ocean while wearing a black bikini.

Victoria tagged the Instagram handle for the Frankie’s Bikinis brand in her post and she certainly represented the line’s pieces well. The Bachelor contestant wore a triangle top and string-tie bikini bottoms and the pieces perfectly showcased the bachelorette’s impressive figure.

The Bachelor contender had her long, dark hair cascading down her back and over one shoulder and it looks like she chose to go without any additional accessories for this photo. Her insane abs were on full display with this upload and she showed off a bit of cleavage and her curvy hips as well.

Only three episodes of Peter’s The Bachelor season have aired at this point, which means that Victoria and her fellow bachelorettes are in the early stages of building up their social media followings.

Victoria currently has 127,000 people keeping an eye on her photos and they were ready to step up to show their love for this one. This bikini post already has more than 26,000 likes and almost 700 comments as well.

“So jealous of you, your figure is amazing,” noted one fan.

“My fave on the show! Them big beautiful eyes and that chilled out nature won my heart; also you have mad chemistry with your pilot. Hope you win,” praised another follower.

The Bachelor spoilers have teased that Episode 4 will bring a fresh round of chaos involving Victoria. This latest Instagram post certainly makes it appear that Victoria isn’t going to fret over what’s to come and she certainly seems to have the support of plenty of the show’s fans.