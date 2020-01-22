FKA Twigs Shows Off Impressive Pole Dancing Moves In Bikini On Instagram

There is no doubt FKA Twigs captured the attention of her fans with her most recent Instagram post. The singer, songwriter, and producer sported red curly hair that dangled down her curved back while wearing a matching red bikini that left little to the imagination as she slowly spun her toned body around a metal pole. Twigs gripped the pole with only a single leg while she stretched her body and gripped the tan stiletto that adorned her foot.

Twigs’ 1.6 million followers were not disappointed with the video and rushed to the comments section to show approval. Within 24 hours, the post racked up over half a million views on the social media platform as well as more than 2,600 comments.

Some of Twigs’ followers took a moment to respond to the question that the singer posed in her caption. While many correctly identified the location of the cake, numerous others couldn’t help but leave a cheeky comment referencing her amazing body as the “cake.” Other fans simply showed their love for the video by leaving various heart and smiley face emoji.

“Is this a trick question,” one follower commented.

“I couldn’t if I tried,” a second admirer quipped.

“Is this a joke about your bums or am I blind,” another fan wrote.

The piece of cake actually does exist, as there is a slice visible in the background of the video. The “hidden” piece of cake is sitting on top of what appears to be a headless bust.

In late 2017, Twigs had to undergo surgery to remove six fibroid tumors from her uterus. About two years later, she came back with a vengeance when she dropped Magdalene in November 2019. Magdalene was a critical darling, receiving an aggregated score of 88 from Metacritic, based on 28 reviews. The album release was preceded by a music video for popular single “Cellophane.”

In the music video for “Cellophane,” fans saw Twigs contorting her body around a pole while wearing a scandalous outfit. The video revealed that the amount of athleticism, control, and discipline this form of dancing requires is greater than one may initially suspect. In a tweet teasing the release, Twigs detailed her creative motivations.

“Throughout my life I’ve practiced my way to being the best I could be, it didn’t work this time. I had to tear down every process I’d ever relied on. go deeper. rebuild. start again.”

Born Tahliah Debrett Barnett in Gloucestershire, Twigs began dancing at age 17 before making the switch to a budding music career in 2012. She excelled in many different underground styles of dancing — including krumping and vogueing — according to a New York Times report.