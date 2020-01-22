Joe Rogan Says He Will ‘Probably Vote For’ Bernie Sanders

During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, podcaster and comedian Joe Rogan spoke to The New York Times staff editor and writer Bari Weiss about the current presidential candidates and who he will likely vote for in the 2020 election.

“I think I’ll probably vote for Bernie,” he said in a YouTube clip of the conversation, referring to Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Rogan also suggested that he hoped Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard would be on the 78-year-old politician’s potential 2020 ticket.

“I think Bernie and Tulsi together would be a f*cking devastating combination. I really do. I dunno if they’d ever work out together, I don’t know if that’s possible.”

Elsewhere, the 52-year-old comedian touched on why he will likely be voting for Sanders.

“He’s been insanely consistent his entire life. He’s basically been saying the same thing, been for the same thing his whole life. And that in and of itself is a very powerful structure to operate from.”

Rogan’s comments come not long after he spoke to fellow comedian Jimmy Dore and revealed that Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, and Pete Buttigieg have all requested to go on his show. In addition to Sanders, Rogan has also spoken to Andrew Yang and Gabbard, although he told Dore that he only like Sanders and Gabbard.

“Everybody else can eat sh*t,” he said at the time.

While speaking to Weiss, Rogan clarified his comments, which some noted excluded Yang, and apologized.

“I said everybody else can eat sh*t, I didn’t mean Andrew Yang. I really, I do like him,” he said.

The MMA enthusiast’s comment comes as Sanders surged past Joe Biden to the top of a new CNN poll with 27 percent support from registered voters who are Democrats or Democratic-leaning independents. From the same group of voters, 24 percent of them threw their support behind Biden. However, the polling percentage between the pair is within the survey’s margin of sampling error, meaning neither emerges as a clear leader.

Sanders was also in the crosshairs of Hillary Clinton, who recently spoke about her comment that “nobody likes” Sanders, which she said in an upcoming Hulu documentary. The comment sparked #ILikeBernie, with many pointing to Clinton’s own unfavorable rating and her apparent fixation on the 2016 election that she lost to Donald Trump.

Ahead of the Iowa caucuses, Sanders remains in second place in the polling average, with 21.9 percent support. In first is Biden with 28 percent support, and in third is Warren with 14.7 percent.