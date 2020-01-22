Jenelle Evans Sets The Record Straight on Pregnancy Rumors After She Is Spotted Out With David Eason

Is Jenelle Evans pregnant with baby number four? The former Teen Mom 2 star took to her Instagram stories on Monday night to set the record straight and let fans know once and for all whether or not she is pregnant again after she was spotted out and about in Nashville with David Eason.

The mom-of-three took to her social media to share the video which showed her in a bathroom, standing in front of a mirror. Jenelle is wearing a pair of black pants along with a white tank top decorated with pink flowers. Her long dark hair is worn down and she is resting one arm on the bathroom counter. Jenelle has her tank top pulled up so that her bare stomach is visible.

Over the picture, she writes “dirty mirror” after a hashtag symbol. Following that, she addresses the pregnancy rumors.

“No, I’m not pregnant,” including the hashtag “truth,” before adding, “But I’m working on it!!!”

She then wrote “pudge” after a hashtag.

This isn’t the first time the former reality show star has been plagued by pregnancy rumors. Too often, there are rumors that girls from Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 are pregnant and, even though Jenelle no longer appears on the show, she is not immune to the rumors. This time, though, it appears that Jenelle decided to get ahead of the rumors before they got too out of hand and let her fans know that she is not expecting.

Jenelle’s post comes just days after she was spotted out and about in Nashville, Tennessee with estranged husband David Eason and their 2-year-old daughter Ensley. The meet up came just after Jenelle reportedly dropped the protective order against David that she had sought after moving to Tennessee. Some fans have speculated that the two are actually back together, but that is allegedly not the case. Reportedly, Jenelle is only trying to have a “surface level friendship” with her estranged husband and father of her daughter.

For now, it sounds like Jenelle Evans isn’t expecting another baby and is instead focusing on herself and her kids. The mom-of-three has already started focusing on herself as she has been hitting up the gym. She recently took to social media to show off a picture of her gym body. Since she wrote in her post that she was “working on it,” it sounds like the former Teen Mom 2 star is still trying to reach her goals.