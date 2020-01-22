Christie Brinkley, 65, Looks Flawless In Overalls & Vibrant Red Lipstick

Christie Brinkley is proving that age isn’t anything but a number in her most recent social media share. As those who follow the blond bombshell on social media know, Brinkley is one of the most popular models in the industry and at 65-years-old, she is looking better than ever. In the most recent photo that was shared for her loyal fans, the mother of three sizzled in denim.

In the caption of the photo, the beauty did not specifically tag her location but she appeared to be posing for a photo at a winery. The 65-year-old looked straight ahead, wearing a big smile on her face while showing off her gorgeous features with a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and vibrant red lipstick. For the occasion, the model wore her long, blond locks pulled back in a low ponytail with a few pieces falling around her face. She wore a red scarf tied to the middle of her ponytail, accessorizing the look with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

Brinkley showed off her killer fashion sense in a pair of dark denim overalls that also showed off her trim figure. Under the denim, the beauty rocked a white and blue striped shirt, wearing the sleeves slightly rolled. Brinkley also showed off her beautifully manicured nails in the photo. In the caption, she told her fans that she would be making an appearance on Good Day New York to promote her Prosecco.

The photo has only been live for a short time but it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans, racking up over 4,000 likes in addition to over 100 comments. Some of her followers commented on the post to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others told her that they would be tuning into the segment. A few more had no words and commented with their choice of emoji.

“That smile always makes me smile,” one fan gushed, adding a series of red heart emoji.

“The way to go with your Prosecco. Only you could make overalls look this hot Christie,” another raved along with a series of flame emoji.

“WHAT?? OMG You are reversing your age!! How beautiful!! Cheers to you!!,” a third chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the stunner sizzled in another gorgeous look, that time in a throwback shot. In the caption of the post, the model told her fans that the shot was taken back in 1977, noting that it caused “quite a stir.” The photo showed her clad in a skimpy purple bikini that flaunted her killer curves for the camera, leaving little to the imagination. It comes as no surprise that the sexy photo racked up over 600 comments.