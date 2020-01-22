‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Wants Fans To Know There’s More To Her Than ‘SUR And Dating’

Scheana Marie wishes viewers got to see more of her life.

Scheana Marie wishes Bravo cameras ventured into more of her life outside of SUR Restaurant and her dating life.

While chatting about Vanderpump Rules during an appearance earlier this week on NBC 4’s New York Live, Scheana said that when it comes to her career with Bravo, she wishes she viewers got to see more of her real life.

“I feel that you only get to see a very small part of my life, which is unfortunate,” she admitted. “You see me at SUR and you see me with a guy I’m interested in at the moment. You don’t see anything else, like the show I did in Vegas, my podcast, my family, my friends on the west side, my new relationship. So, I mean, I love what I do and I’m glad you’ve seen a little bit of growth with me but I wish you got to see more.”

As fans of the series well know, Scheana is one of the few remaining original cast members of Vanderpump Rules who still works at SUR Restaurant. So, when it came to the addition of five new cast members for Season 8, she was left in charge of training several of them, including Charli Burnett, Brett Caprioni, and Dayna Kathan.

“There’s so much more to me than SUR and dating,” she added.

Throughout the first three episodes of Vanderpump Rules, the basis of Scheana’s storyline has been her role at SUR Restaurant as the lead waitress, and her past relationship with Max Boyens, which lasted just one month. She’s also been seen butting heads with Dayna, who was seen dating Max during the early moments of Season 8.

During the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, Scheana’s love life was also at the center of the show as she attempted to maintain a friends-with-benefits relationship with her fellow SUR employee Adam Spott. However, during the engagement party of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, the couple’s relationship came to an end after Adam learned that Scheana was also seeing other men at the time.

While Scheana and Adam were never actually committed, due to the fact that he wasn’t ready for a full-blown relationship, Adam still didn’t believe that Scheana should be spending time with other men.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Ariana Madix revealed during an episode of Heather McDonald’s podcast, which was posted to YouTube, last week that Scheana’s current relationship with Brock Davies would likely not be seen at all during Season 8 because Scheana and Brock didn’t begin dating until filming had wrapped.