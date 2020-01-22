Donald Trump Appears To Brag That He Is Withholding Evidence In Impeachment Trial

Donald Trump made a shocking statement on Wednesday while speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland when he appeared to brag that his team was holding back evidence from the impeachment trial.

Democratic Representative Val Demings of Florida tweeted on Wednesday that the second article of impeachment against the president was for obstruction of justice, expressing surprise that Trump appeared to brag that he was doing the same thing yet again with a link to the video showing Trump’s statement. Demings is one of the seven congressional impeachment managers overseeing the trial.

In the video, the president is speaking about the impeachment trial, saying that he is pleased with the way it is being handled in the Senate since the prosecutors don’t have access to all the evidence about the case because the White House is withholding it.

“So, we’re doing very well,” he said. “I thought our team did a very good job. Honestly, we have all the material. They don’t have the material.”

He went on to attack Adam Schiff, the House Intelligence Chairman, who led the House impeachment process against the president.

“When we released that conversation, all hell broke out with the Democrats because they say, wait a minute, this is much different than shifty Schiff told us, so we’re doing very well. I got to watch enough, I thought our team did a very good job,” Trump said

The House brought two articles of impeachment against Trump, one for abusing the power of his office, and one for obstructing Congress. When reporters at Davos asked Trump about the impeachment, he told repeated the line that he had a “perfect call” with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, during which he asked the Eastern European president to investigate his chief political opponent Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden eight different times.

The second article of impeachment was for obstruction of Congress: covering up witnesses and documents from the American people. This morning the President not only confessed to it, he bragged about it: "Honestly, we have all the material. They don't have the material." pic.twitter.com/DPAEFHIDjS — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) January 22, 2020

Since that call, the White House has refused to turn over documents that have been subpoenaed as part of the impeachment process, as well as directing individuals to not appear as witnesses in the trial.

But instead of citing executive privilege or national security concerns as he has in the past, Trump seems to openly suggest that the White House is withholding evidence to bolster his case in the Senate.

During the same speech, Trump said that he wanted to have witnesses appear at the trial, but he wasn’t able to allow people to testify because it would present a national security problem and he needed to get back to the business of leading the country.

“Personally, I would rather go the long route. It’s horrible for our country. Our country has to get back to business,” he said.