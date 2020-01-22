John David & Abbie Duggar Introduce Baby Grace In New TLC Video

The newest Duggar baby makes her debut with parents John David and Abbie.

John David and Abbie Duggar are over the moon with happiness as new parents to their baby girl, Grace Annette. She was born on January 7 weighing in at 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20 3/4 inches long. It was only a matter of time before the Counting On stars would do an official introduction video and it is now here. The couple shared a few tidbits in the TLC clip on how they are doing and also showed off their sweet daughter.

Grace is seen in her daddy’s arms wrapped in a blanket and sporting a big pink bow on her small head as she makes her debut. She is sucking on a pacifier as John David and Abbie introduce her to their fans. The new mom is wearing a salmon-colored buttoned up sweater with a black top underneath. It looks like she paired it with a black skirt to match. Abbie’s curly blond hair is back in a loose ponytail with her bangs also clipped back off of her face. She appears to be makeup free as she holds onto her husband’s arm while he explains how they are both getting adjusted to life with a newborn.

John David Duggar, who is sporting a pair of blue jeans and a brown sweater, revealed how easy it was to come up with their firstborn’s name. He explained that Abbie has always like the name Grace and it’s her middle name as well. Annette is also Michelle Duggar’s middle name, so their daughter is named after both women.

Jana’s twin brother admitted that the first night with the new baby was a little rough, as they had already been up for many hours during Abbie’s labor and delivery. They are having to make a few adjustments as they settle into the parenting routine, as they mentioned.

“We are settling into our new routine of life, which has included a few long nights as Gracie is still trying to figure out the difference between day and night!” they said.

John David celebrated his and Jana’s 30th birthday on January 12, just a few days after the birth of the newest Duggar baby. As seen in a recent episode of Counting On, Abbie had announced to her sister-in-law the news of their first pregnancy and teased that the baby could be born on her birthday. However, Grace decided to enter the world just a little shy of their special day.

In addition to the introduction video, there were also a few sweet photos of the family of three. Grace is tightly wrapped up with a small white bow on her head this time. In a few of the snaps, the blanket came off and she was photographed in a white one-piece outfit featuring a floral print. The professional snapshots had Abbie in full makeup and wearing a short-sleeve pink top, while John David is donning a grey sweater. They both look content as they snuggle up with her.