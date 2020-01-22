Daisy Keech Soaks Up The Sun In String Butterfly Bikini On Instagram

Daisy Keech is vacationing in Sint Maarten this week, but she’s made sure to keep her Instagram feed updated. On Wednesday, the model shared a photo of herself enjoying time on the beach as she rocked another butterfly-patterned bikini from Khassani Swimwear. The look did nothing but favors for Daisy’s stunning curves.

The photo showed Daisy standing on a beach as the breathtaking blue ocean gently crashed in waves on the shore behind her. In the distance, large rock formations could be seen. It looked to be a beautifully sunny day with few clouds in the sky as the rays bounced off Daisy’s glowing body. The view behind her was certainly beautiful, but Daisy’s swimwear look likely caught fans’ attention first.

She sported a light pink string bikini top with butterflies printed all over. The top’s intricate design featured triangle-shaped cups that were held up by strings knotted on her shoulders, as well as two strings that criss-crossed above her waist. The bikini did hardly anything to cover Daisy’s busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out at the center.

The strings beneath Daisy’s top drew attention to her chiseled hourglass figure. Her flat tummy was put on display even more by her low-cut, matching thong. Daisy’s bottom also featured strings that tied up high on her hips, which showed off her curvy thighs and legs.

Daisy accessorized her look with some small hoop earrings and a layered, gold necklace. She appeared to be rocking a natural face of makeup, which included subtle contour and highlighter, as well as a light pink lip color. Her long, curly, blond hair was gathered in her hand behind her head.

Daisy slightly crossed her legs in front of her and curved her body in a way that further emphasized her figure. She pulled one arm out to the side and leaned her head into the other to soak up as much sun as possible.

In the caption, Daisy expressed her love for the sun.

The post garnered more than 73,000 likes and just under 500 comments in one hour, proving to be a hit with Daisy’s fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Can’t believe my eyes,” one fan said with a heart-eye emoji.

“Why would we need the sun when we have you,” another user joked.

“Wow just simply beautiful as always,” said a third follower.

Daisy’s dedicated followers will know that she rocked a similar bikini look earlier this week, though that two-piece featured a slightly different cut. Fans loved it just as much, though, as that post garnered more than 200,000 likes.