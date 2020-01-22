Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Close Their Water Parks As Cold Snap Grips Central Florida

'Wanted to take the kids to Disney world today, but it’s 30 degrees,' wrote one frustrated traveler on Twitter.

Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, and Sea World Orlando have all shut down their water parks until further notice, as a cold snap grips Central Florida and the rest of the Sunshine State, USA Today reports.

A cold front has snuck into the Florida Peninsula, bringing with it unseasonably cold temperatures — at least, by Florida standards. On Tuesday, the high temperature in Orlando barely cracked 50, and on Wednesday, the forecast is little better, as the mercury is expected to top out at around 59. Overnight Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, it dropped down to the mid 30s.

Who wants to experience wave pools, waterslides, and adult beverages underneath an umbrella in those temperatures? Nobody, that’s who. At least, that’s what the managers of Central Florida‘s major tourist attractions are expecting. Universal Orlando has shut down its Volcano Bay water park at least through Wednesday, while Sea World has shuttered its Aquatica theme park until further notice. Walt Disney World has shuttered Blizzard Beach until further notice as well. Disney’s companion Central Florida water park, Typhoon Lagoon, was and is currently down for scheduled maintenance.

Meanwhile, according to a companion USA Today report, travelers who headed into the Orlando area hoping for thinner January crowds have found that January has also brought with it some disappointing weather.

“Wanted to take the kids to Disney world today, but it’s 30 degrees….,” wrote one Twitter user.

Meanwhile, an Instagram user noted that landscapers at Sea World Aquatica are covering up the plants in anticipation of temperatures in the 20s.

Twitter user @thewilsonsdaily posted a video of members of their group braving the cold at one of the theme parks, bundled up in winter clothes and complaining about the cold.

In case you were wondering, the coldest temperature ever recorded in Orlando, according to the city’s WESH-TV, was 19 degrees, on December 28, 1894.

It looks, however, like some relief is in sight. The weather forecast for Thursday onward has more seasonable temperatures in the 70s predicted for Thursday. Universal Orlando’s management appears to have taken notice of that, and told a Twitter user that its water park is expected to re-open that day, failing an unexpected change in the weather.

“Volcano Bay is expected to be open [Thursday] (subject to change due to weather),” the resort’s Twitter accounted posted.

For whatever comfort it brings to the employees and tourists huddled in their winter clothes in Central Florida theme parks, this has actually been a warmer-than-average winter in the Southeast, putting aside this week’s blip.