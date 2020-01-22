Kathie Lee Gifford Stuns In High-Waisted Jeans And Lace Top At Nashville Predators Game

Kathie Lee Gifford is looking better than ever these days and her most recent social media share proves it. As those who follow the mother of two on Instagram know, Gifford has never been shy when it comes to sharing photos from her personal and professional life with fans on her popular social media page. In the most recent post that was shared with her nearly 400,000 followers, the blond beauty treated fans to not just one but two brand new photos.

In the caption of the photo, Gifford told her fans that she had a great time cheering on the Nashville Predators this past weekend. For the first photo in the series, Gifford stood in the middle of country music artists Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick and all of them appeared to be having a blast, wearing big smiles on their faces. The former Today Show host wore her long, blond locks down and curled in addition to a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick.

Instead of wearing team gear, the beauty opted to dress up for the outing, rocking a pair of high-waisted skinny jeans paired with a cream lace top. She dressed things up even more with a leopard print jacket and a brown belt worn around her waist while completing the chic look with a pair of brown heels. Tenpenny looked casual in a black baseball cap and hockey jersey while Patrick also got in the team spirit, rocking a camo hockey jersey and a pair of jeans. In the second image in the series, Gifford posed with the Tennessee Titans mascot as well as the Nashville Predators mascot and was all smiles for the photo op.

Since the photos went live on her page, they captured the attention of many fans, racking up over 9,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments. Some of Gifford’s fans commented on the post to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her outfit. A few more had no words and simply flooded the comments section with their choice of emoji.

“How is it possible that every time I see one of your posts, you look even more gorgeous than the previous post, Kathie?? Even though I miss seeing you on my tv, I love to see you happy and doing things that gives you joy! Thank you for all the wonderful years you gave us, brightening our mornings, girl!! Blessings your way,” one fan gushed, adding a series of red heart emoji.

“You better live your best life, girl! You look amazing,” one more chimed in.