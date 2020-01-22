Kindly Myers Gets Ready For Valentine’s Day With Booty-Baring Photo

Playboy Playmate and model Kindly Myers is getting ready for Valentine’s Day. In a new post uploaded to her Instagram account on Wednesday, the blonde showed off her killer curves in a red-and-pink themed shot.

For the Valentine’s Day shoot, the blond bombshell modeled a black bodysuit from Victoria’s Secret. The long-sleeved suit clung to her body, showing off her fit and toned arms. It also featured a plunging V-neck that exposed an ample amount of her cleavage. Her chest was somewhat covered by a crisscrossing, black lace-up feature, which seemingly tried to hold in her voluptuous assets.

The suit was also incredibly high-cut, a feature that Kindly added to by pulling up the legs of the suit herself, exposing even more skin. Although only the front side was visible, it could be safe to say the bodysuit had a thong-cut in the back, as the model’s entire curvy derrière was on display. The high cut also showed off part of the beauty’s side tattoo.

The photo was a promotion for a photography studio in Nashville, Tennessee. Kindly posted a link to the photographer in the caption of her post and also tagged her in the photo itself. It appears as if the picture was taken in the studio itself. Kindly was shot amongst a variety of what seem to be large balloons in various shades of pink and red. A white wall could also be seen through the balloons. Kindly’s black bodysuit and bronzed skin popped against the Valentine’s Day colors.

For the shoot, the Maxim model kept her glam look fairly simple. She wore her long, blond hair down with a slight side part and curled at the ends. She accessorized her look with a small pair of earrings and her cross pendant necklace. She kept her makeup natural, wearing a light application of blush and highlighter. Her smoky eye was done in browns, which complemented the light coral color she wore on her lips.

She posed by arching her back and seemingly popping her left leg, further emphasizing her curves.

The post proved to be an instant hit with her 1.8 million followers. In the less than one hour since it went live, it has earned over 4,000 likes and more than 80 comments, a number that will surely continue to grow as time progresses. Fans took to the comments section to express their admiration of the stunner’s looks. Many were left speechless and resorted to leaving emoji of the flame, heart-eyes, and red heart variety.

“You hella cute,” one fan wrote.

“Wow awesome beautiful sexy,” complimented a second.

“I start my day thinking about you and spend my nights dreaming about you…” a third social media user informed the model.

“Gorgeous beautiful pretty cute angel I love you so much,” gushed a fourth follower.

As fans of the model know, this is hardly the first time recently that Kindly has exposed some skin for her followers. Just yesterday, the blonde showed off her entire side tattoo in a tiny, black bikini while posing on all fours, as detailed in The Inquisitr. That post also proved popular, earning over 16,000 likes and 250 comments.