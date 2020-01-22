Nathan Griffith, Jenelle Evans’ Ex-Boyfriend, Reportedly Hospitalized After New Year’s Day Fight With His Mom

TMZ is reporting that Jenelle Evans’ ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith, with whom she shares her 5-year-old son Kaiser, was hospitalized after a fight with his mom. The incident allegedly occurred on January 1.

According to the report, things began after Nathan’s mom reportedly drove her car into his. The police were called after the incident, but since it occurred on private property, they were unable to file a report. Nathan and his mother were advised to work things out on their own, but reportedly things didn’t go too well between the mother and son.

Sources who are allegedly close to Nathan told TMZ that a “heated argument” between Nathan and his mother ensued, resulting in Nathan locking his mother out of the house at one point. Nathan left the house and allegedly threatened that he might take his life. His mother tried to reach him on the phone, but when those attempts failed, she contacted the police who were able to locate him. Upon locating Nathan, he told the police he was not going to hurt himself but agreed to go to the hospital for a mental evaluation. According to the report, Nathan was released from the hospital after a five-hour stay.

Nathan and the former Teen Mom 2 star have not had the best co-parenting relationship over the years. Jenelle announced she was leaving her husband David Eason late last year and relocated from her home in North Carolina to Tennessee. Following the announcement, Nathan was spotted at a skating rink in Tennessee with Jenelle and her kids. Reportedly, the co-parenting relationship between the two got better over the past few weeks with Nathan even taking to social media to open up about the “healthy relationship” he and Jenelle “finally” had.

“I am so appreciative to finally have a healthy relationship with @PBandJenelley_1. Something we should of had 3-4 years ago. Especially one, that everyone, is supportive with. Thank you @a_lynn423 for being so understanding,” Nathan shared, thanking his girlfriend Ashley for being supportive.

Last month, he again tweeted about Jenelle, expressing how proud he was for the person she was becoming. He also wished her a happy birthday to which Jenelle replied telling him “thanks” and letting him know she “appreciated it.”

Nathan has yet to speak out about the incident, but it sounds like the hospitalization was brief. His ex, Jenelle Evans, also has yet to speak out about the incident.