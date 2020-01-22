Kate Middleton Candidly Admits She Felt ‘Cut Off’ While Living In Wales After Giving Birth To Prince George

During a recent visit to a children’s center, Kate Middleton made a candid personal confession: she felt deeply isolated after the birth of her first child, Prince George (via People). At the time, William and Kate were living in Anglesey, Wales, while William was working as a Search and Rescue pilot.

The organization Kate visited, called the Ely and Careau Children’s Center, seeks to not only give economically disadvantaged caregivers support but also help enroll their children into kindergarten. It is located in Cardiff, the capital of the country Kate once called home.

“It’s nice to be back in Wales,” Kate said, before discussing her own challenges with motherhood.

“I was chatting to some of the mums. It was the first year and I’d just had George — William was still working with search and rescue — and we came up here and I had a tiny, tiny baby in the middle of Anglesey. It was so isolated, so cut off. I didn’t have any family around, and he was doing night shifts. So…if only I had had a center like this,” she added.

Though Kate and William have been involved in many organizations that promote mental health, this has been the first time that she has talked about her own personal struggles.

The Duchess of Cambridge continued her glowing praise of the organization, calling their work “amazing” and adding that their operations had not only an economic impact on disenfranchised families, but also a social one as well.

Kate is known to be passionate about supporting children, particularly during the developmental years. In fact, Kate recently launched a campaign called The Early Years, in which she claimed that “many of society’s greatest social and health challenges” could be “mitigated or entirely avoided” if young children are given “the right support” (via The Royal Foundation).

As part of her new initiative, the St. Andrews grad developed a survey, called “Five Big Questions,” aimed for children under five. Kate’s appearance at the Ely and Careau Children’s Center was just one of the three stops in the United Kingdom made to promote the questionnaire.

The survey asked respondents their opinions on what would be most helpful for a small child, with a heavy focus on mental health.

Kate’s comments come shortly after reports claimed that her in-laws Prince Harry and Meghan Markle found royal life “toxic,” as was previously reported by The Inquisitr. The pair reportedly similarly felt isolated after believing that the royal family was driving them out. Harry and Meghan have since stepped down from being full time royals.