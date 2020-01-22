Chanel West Coast Is Flawless In Snow-Filled Selfie: ‘Good Morning From Mammoth’

Chanel West Coast’s latest selfie is driving her army of fans wild. As those who follow the Ridiculousness star on Instagram know, the brunette beauty regularly shares a wide-range of photos that include some from projects that she is working on as well as plenty of others from music videos and fashion-forward shots as well. In the most recent photo that was shared for her legion of fans, the beauty looked like she was having a good time while she took some time off to enjoy the snow.

In the caption of the image, she geo-tagged her location at Mammoth Mountain, wishing her followers a good morning. In the up-close and personal shot, Chanel posed front and center, wearing her long, dark locks slicked back in french pigtail braids. She covered the majority of her face with a pair of large, black sunglasses and appeared to be rocking a beautiful application of makeup that included highlighter, blush, and lipgloss.

Just behind her was a beautiful and snowy backdrop and Chanel looked chic in a puffy blue jacket that had a snowflake pattern all over it. Under the coat, she rocked a white turtleneck and she appeared to be bundled up for the cold weather. The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earned her a ton of attention already, racking up over 11,000 likes and well over 200 comments in just one hour.

Some of her fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others chimed in to wish her a good time on her trip. A few other followers simply dropped a line to let her know that they are huge fans while countless others just flooded the comments section with emoji.

“LOVE your hair like that!! TOO CUTE!,” one fan gushed, adding a series of flame and heart emoji.

“Beautiful lips Good morning gorgeous,” a second fan added while including a few heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“Good Morning to you as well Beautiful,” one more added.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the beauty sizzled in another hot look, that time in Hawaii. In the short boomerang clip, the social media star struck a pose on a white balcony with a number of vibrant and colorful homes just behind her. The beauty put her amazing figure on display while clad in a pink string bikini that left little to the imagination, showing off her generous cleavage as well as her taut tummy and toned legs. It comes as no surprise that the post racked up over 321,o0o views.