Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’: Nelle Battles With Carly & Willow While An Intriguing Tidbit Is Referenced

Viewers will not want to miss the next new episode of General Hospital. Spoilers reveal that Nelle will be engaged in some intense conversations, and an intriguing Nelle-related revelation will be mentioned by two other people.

Now that Nelle is out of Pentonville, she is wasting no time ruffling everybody’s feathers. Fans know that she has a long history of contentious moments with Carly and General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps detail that the two women are about to go at it again.

After Willow and Nelle fought at Brad’s place, Willow headed to the Metro Court and filled in Michael, Sasha, and Chase. Carly soon came by and got caught up as well and General Hospital spoilers share that Nelle will show up there before Carly has had a chance to settle down.

Carly will taunt that she’s sure Nelle will end up back in Pentonville soon for some reason and she tears into Nelle for playing games. In return, Nelle will tell Carly that she could completely blow Carly’s world apart. Fans know this is a legitimate threat, given the truth she’s hiding about Jonah. However, Carly has no idea about that at this point.

General Hospital spoilers indicate that Carly will scoff at Nelle’s threats and leave. Soon after that, Willow and Nelle will cross paths and it won’t take long for things to get ugly again.

Nelle's claws are planted firmly where she wants them. How will Michael react to news that she plans on living with Brad and Wiley?

An all-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! #ChloeLanier @duelly87 pic.twitter.com/OqOdom85Vy — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 20, 2020

Nelle will rub it in that it must be hard for Willow to see her son and always have to leave him. In return, Willow will tell Nelle that while she’s sad for Michael that he lost Jonah, she’s grateful that Nelle isn’t a mother.

Nelle thinks she’s got the upper hand in her pursuit of the ELQ shares and regaining custody of Jonah. However, General Hospital spoilers hint that there’s a twist of sorts ahead.

During the next new show, viewers will see Valentin and Martin refer to the fact that Martin is really working for Valentin, not Nelle. Martin will assure his client that Nelle has no idea about this.

This may seem like a bombshell to many General Hospital fans, but this actually isn’t the first time a connection between Valentin, Martin, and Nelle has been teased. As Celebrating the Soaps noted back in November, Martin called Valentin after meeting with Nelle and said just enough for fans to realize that there’s something shady going on here.

Fans aren’t sure where this Valentin connection is headed, but General Hospital spoilers do tease that the truth about Wiley being Jonah is going to be revealed soon. Everybody is anxious to see how this all ties together and the next new show will be integral to what comes next.