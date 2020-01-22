Instagram Hottie Rosanna Arkle Flaunts Curves In Daring Tiger-Striped Bathing Suit: ‘Bang And Bikinis’

Rosanna Arkle showcased her model good looks in a daring bathing suit for her most recent Instagram video. The Australian hottie shared the sexy post with her followers on Tuesday.

In the clip, Rosanna flaunts her curves in a variety of poses as she rocked the orange and black tiger-striped one-piece. The skimpy swimwear may have not been a bikini, but it certainly showcased a lot of skin.

The bathing suit boasted a low cut and thin straps to show off the Aussie model’s toned arms and abundant cleavage. The sides were also very high cut, putting Rosanna’s curvy hips and long, lean legs on full display. Later in the video it’s revealed that the suit is a thong, as the blond beauty’s booty steals the spotlight.

Rosanna opted for a full face of makeup in the video, which promoted Bang Energy drinks. The application included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner and a dark pink eye shadow. She completed the look with pink blush on her cheekbones, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a soft pink lipstick. She also added a glowing tan all over her body.

Rosanna wore her long, golden locks parted in the center and styled in loose strands that fell down her back and over her shoulder as she posed on the beach. She accessorized the look with some small earrings and gold rings on her fingers.

In the caption of the photo, the model revealed that she’s having the perfect summer by the ocean with her best friends, bikinis, and Bang Energy drinks.

Meanwhile, many of Rsoanna’s over 5 million followers seemed to approve of the post, which earned over 47,000 views and 250-plus comments in the first seven hours after it was published.

“Gorgeous, beautiful, pretty, cute angel. I love you so much,” one of Rosanna’s followers stated in the comments section.

“You my dear may well be the most fairest maiden of all in the land,” another adoring fan wrote.

“You have such a beautiful body. You are so beautiful. Your face, your lips, your eyes. Damn girl you are just beautiful from head to toe,” a third social media user gushed.

“You are looking amazing beautiful,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Rosanna Arkle shared another sexy bathing suit snap just days prior to her latest post. The bombshell posed in a cut-out black bikini and declared that she was ready for the weekend in the sultry snap.