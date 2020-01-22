Adrienne Bailon Promotes Fashion Nova In Short Faux Leather Dress

For Adrienne Bailon’s latest Instagram post, the singer and actress is promoting Fashion Nova.

The “No More (Baby I’ma Do It Right)” hitmaker stunned in a buttoned-up short faux leather dress that went above her knees. Bailon wrapped a black belt around her waist and displayed her incredible tanned legs. She paired the ensemble with black lace-up ankle boots and accessorized herself with rings.

Bailon sported her light brunette hair scraped off her face and up in a ponytail. The “Playas Gonna Play” songstress applied a bold red lip, black mascara, and eyeshadow.

In a post containing three photos, she posed on stairs in front of a house with the No. 4025.

In the first shot, Bailon was photographed near the bottom of the outdoor staircase with her legs parted. She rested her arms beside her and tilted her head slightly. The Cheetah Girl looked directly at the camera lens with a soft expression and caught the light beautifully.

In the second pic, the photo had been taken further back. Bailon held onto the black rails on the side with one hand and lifted one leg up. She looked to her right and modeled the dress well.

In the third and final image, she had been captured higher up. She leaned onto the rails on the other side with her elbow and pushed one leg out, giving her pose some shape. Bailon stared at the camera with a fierce but subtle look.

For her caption, she told her fans that the dress was from Fashion Nova and that if they want to find the item of clothing on their website, they need to search “Alex Faux Leather Dress – Black.”

In the span of 16 hours, Bailon’s post racked up more than 53,000 likes and over 250 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.7 million followers.

“Why do you still look like 3LW Adrienne tho? Gorgeous,” one user wrote.

“I say it all the time… ur so beautiful. So stunning,” another shared.

“But this look is EVERYTHING. come through with the black leather dress,” a third fan remarked, adding multiple clapping hands emoji.

“You look gorgeous as usual!” a fourth follower commented.

Bailon is always one for changing it up when it comes to her fashion choices. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the New Tradiciones entertainer performed at the Women’s March LA event and reunited with Raven Symone, who stared in The Cheetah Girls with her. For the occasion, Bailon rocked a short-sleeved denim shirt with a denim skirt and black heels. She accessorized herself with a leather belt that had the letter D attached to it in gold and wore her curly brunette hair down.