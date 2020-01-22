Kelly Clarkson Smiles, Simply Glows In Woman Crush Wednesday Instagram Share

Kelly Clarkson smiles and simply glows in a new Instagram post shared by The Kelly Clarkson Show where the singer is nominated as the show’s #WCW (Woman Crush Wednesday). The image created a huge stir from fans who couldn’t wait to share their own feelings of affection towards The Voice coach and talk show host.

Kelly is seen in the image in what the show called an “appreciation post.” She is standing alone, sharing a huge smile for her show audience, which was caught by the camera.

The first American Idol is wearing a stunning orange and tan wrap dress in the photo, which accentuates her hourglass figure and tiny waist. The dress has three-quarter sleeves, a favorite look for the superstar singer, and a long skirt, that ends at her calves.

The dress can be seen more clearly in a secondary post by the show where Kelly is seen performing the tune “No Bad News” by Patty Griffin for the latest edition of the fan-favorite Kelly Clarkson Show segment “Kellyoke.”

Kelly is wearing her long blonde hair loose and full, with her signature red lips and a muted makeup palette, enhancing her natural beauty. She also sports dark red nails in an unforgettable pic.

The unguarded moment shows why fans of the singer love her so much. Kelly’s genuine smile in this particular image is captivating and full of joy. Fans commented on the image in the comments section of the post.

“She inspires me on a daily basis!” remarked one fan of the singer.

“Yes, ma’am! All-day every day; beauty, talent, goodness, and inspiration all in a whole lotta woman!!!” applauded a second fan of Kelly’s.

“Kelly you look amazingly happy and full of joy, the light is just shining through you today,” said a third follower of the syndicated talk series.

Fan also spoke in the comments section of the photo of their longtime appreciation for Kelly’s overall talent as a singer and songwriter. Others noted that they can’t wait for the new season of The Voice to begin to see if Kelly will once again pick the winning singer of the show’s upcoming Season 18, which would make her a four-time winning coach of the popular NBC series.

During the new season of The Voice, which will debut in February, Kelly will be up against newbie coach Nick Jonas, who will likely be looking to make his own mark working with a the newest batch of singing hopefuls.

Kelly won the 17th season of the singing competition series with contestant Jake Hoot, pushing past fellow judges Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani for her third win since joining the series in 2017 for Season 14.