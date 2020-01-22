Kiki Passo Teases Fans And Tugs On Bikini Top In New Instagram Photo

Brazilian-born American model Kiki Passo heated up Instagram on Wednesday, January 22, when she uploaded a sizzling new photo in which she teasingly tugged at her bikini top while enjoying a day at the beach.

The 22-year-old model’s update showed her somewhere on the beach in Florida. At the backdrop of the photo, part of the ocean and sky could be seen, although blurry as Kiki was the main focal point.

In the photo, Kiki posed front and center, she tilted her head to one side with a sultry look on her face, as she pulled at the middle of her tiny bikini top with her thumb and index finger, giving her followers a nice look at her ample cleavage. She rocked neon orange bikini top that featured classic triangle cups with a very low plunging neckline and thin straps that wrapped over her neck and around her back.

The bombshell’s platinum tresses were left loose and was tossed on one side by the wind. Her makeup included dark brows, about two coats of mascara, contoured cheeks, pink blusher, and pink color on her lips. She accessorized the look with a dainty gold pendant necklace and another necklace from Van Cleef & Arpels.

In the caption, Kiki urged her followers to ask her questions in the comments section of the post, as she will be answering them one by one. According to the geotag, Kiki was specifically in Longboat Key in Florida.

Instagram users showed their love for Kiki’s new post with more than 490,000 of them hitting the “like” button, and over 1,200 also wrote compliments and questions. Other followers were short on words as they opted to drop a combination of emoji instead.

“At what age did you have your first kiss?” one follower asked.

“What is the secret of your beauty?” another admirer wrote, adding a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“What time should I feed the dogs tonight?” Kiki’s boyfriend and Miami Hurricanes Quarterback, Tate Martell wondered.

To which the model answered, “I fed them already. Mom duties.”

Kiki has been known to post several sizzling snapshots on Instagram. Just a day ago, Kiki uploaded another update where she rocked a tight black bandeau-style swimsuit and a pair of black denim shorts; and a day before that, the blond hottie teased with another post wherein she wore the skimpiest monokini that featured cut-outs to show off more skin. In the captions of the previous uploads, Kiki revealed that she will be launching her very own website where she will be posting regularly.