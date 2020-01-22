Jessica Simpson Opens Up About Abuse And Addiction In Her New Memoir

Simpson gets candid in 'Open Book.'

Jessica Simpson is pulling no punches in her new memoir, “Open Book.” In a shocking revelation, the fashion designer and reality star reveals she was sexually abused as a child and subsequently became addicted to alcohol and pills, as detailed in a new article in People.

Simpson has been in the public eye since she was sixteen-years-old, when she signed with her first record company. She then gained incredible fame on her show with then-husband, Nick Lachey. Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica gave fans an unprecedented look into her personal life. More recently, she has continued to share intimate moments with fans on social media. Throughout all of this, however, Simpson managed to keep some secrets from the public. Until now.

The fashion mogul has been busy working on writing “Open Book,” a tell-all memoir detailing her truth. While some might have expected a few juicy behind-the-scenes details from her life in the spotlight, few were probably expecting the intense revelations Simpson has included in the book.

In a new interview with People discussing her upcoming tell-all, Simpson described how she was sexually abused as a child. She writes in her book that the abuse started when she was 6-years-old and occurred whenever she stayed at a family friend’s house. She goes on to write that she wasn’t able to tell anybody about what was happening until six years later, when she was 12-years-old. She describes a car ride where she finally admits the situation to her parents, who didn’t address the abuse or get her help. They did, however, stop staying over at that house.

Simpson then writes that the failure to properly deal with the abuse led her to a life of self-medication. She became addicted to alcohol, turning to the bottle to cover the anxiety that manifested due to the trauma. She then became addicted to stimulants as well, a situation that was putting her life in danger, People reports.

“I was killing myself with all the drinking and pills,” she writes in “Open Book.”

Eventually, Simpson details her “rock-bottom” moment, which occurred in 2017, at a Halloween party she and her husband, Eric Johnson, were hosting. She said she admitted her problem to her friends and told them she wanted to stop. Through rehab and therapy, the mom-of-three said she was able to finally find peace and maintain her sobriety.

She goes on to describe that quitting drinking wasn’t the hard part — facing her repressed traumas was what was extremely difficult for her.

“Honesty is hard but it’s the most rewarding thing we have,” she told People. “And getting to the other side of fear is beautiful.”

Simpson concluded the interview by discussing her reasons for writing the book. She said she wanted to write something that was honest and truthful. She also hoped the book could help those who are struggling to see they are not alone.

“Open Book” will hit shelves February 4. It will be available in an audio book that was recorded by Simpson herself. The singer is also releasing six new songs to help tell her story.