‘The Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Brushes Off Latest Salacious Rumors About Her Personal Life

Dancing with the Stars champion and former The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown answered some big questions from fans during an Instagram Live broadcast this week. She did her best to squash two juicy possibilities about her personal life, telling everybody that she is not pregnant, nor is she dating anybody.

E! Online shared the scoop from Hannah’s social media chat with fans. It seems that both of these key questions likely emerged because of ongoing speculation and rumors regarding Peter Weber’s current season of The Bachelor.

As viewers saw during the first two episodes, Hannah showed up to surprise Peter, and the two quickly learned that their feelings for one another remained rather intense. She’s now gone and supposedly doesn’t pop up again, but that doesn’t mean the rumors and speculation have fully died down.

A fair number of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette fans have been hoping and speculating that Hannah and Peter might be dating now. In part, that comes from the fact that the ending to Peter’s season remains rather mysterious. Blogger Reality Steve has said that the two are not dating, and now she’s trying to reiterate that.

When asked by a fan if she is dating anybody, Hannah answered with a simple “nope.” Not only have there been rumors that she’s with Peter, but there have also been rumors that she’s dating her Dancing with the Stars partner Alan Bersten.

Will that answer that she’s not dating anybody at the moment be enough to satisfy curious fans? It might not, but Hannah has been pretty consistent in saying she’s working on herself right now.

The other big question came as Hannah talked about some medical appointments and health issues. One brave fan asked if The Bachelorette star was pregnant, and Hannah didn’t hesitate to shut down this one.

“No, there’s no way. There’s no way I’m pregnant,” Hannah declared with a chuckle.

The fan didn’t specify just who she thought Hannah might have been involved with to the degree that a pregnancy could have come about. However, given The Bachelor rumors that perhaps someone on Peter’s season ended up pregnant, it’s not a stretch to think this fan might have wanted to eliminate Hannah as a possibility.

For now, Hannah seems focused on embracing her new life in Los Angeles without television cameras recording her every move. During the same Instagram Live chat, she dismissed the idea that she might join the cast of Bachelor in Paradise this summer. Given that, it seems that she may be done looking for love on television, at least for now.