Alexa Collins Flaunts Incredible Figure In Plunging Crop Top & Matching Miniskirt

The model sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

On Wednesday, January 22, American model Alexa Collins made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a sizzling snap with her 730,000 Instagram followers.

The tantalizing photo shows the stunner posing in front of a white backdrop. She stood with her shoulders back and her hands together while she jutted her hips out. Alexa tilted her head slightly as she gazed into the camera with her full lips parted.

The 24-year-old flaunted her fantastic figure in a plunging, gold crop top and a matching miniskirt with ruched detailing from the clothing company Hot Miami Styles. The figure-hugging ensemble left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her incredible curves and toned midsection were put on full display. Alexa kept the sultry look relatively simple and did not wear any accessories.

For the photo, the blond bombshell styled her luscious locks in tousled waves and a deep middle part. She opted to wear a full face of makeup to enhance her already gorgeous features. The stunning application included subtle contour, glowing highlighter, sculpted eyebrows, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a soft pink.

In the caption, Alexa provided additional advertisement for Hot Miami Styles.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 4,000 likes. Many of Alexa’s admirers also flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments.

“What a beautiful angel. Really beautiful,” wrote one fan.

“Oh my goodness! Totally stunning,” added a different devotee.

“Golden hair looks as beautiful as [you] are… Gorgeous babe… You are looking very graceful… Love [you] lots,” said another commenter.

“You look so amazing in that dress,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a string of fire and red heart emoji to the comment.

Some followers, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo, and instead, left a trail of emoji as a way to vocalize their praise.

Alexa engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that the model has shown off her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing revealing ensembles. Earlier this week, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a skimpy, orange crop top and a pair of distressed jeans. That post has been liked over 15,000 times since it was shared.