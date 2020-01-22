Meghan Markle’s Desire To Keep Archie’s Life Private Named As One Reason She & Harry Left Royal Life Behind

One of the biggest factors in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s decision to leave royal life was reportedly their son, 8-month-old Archie. Sources revealed to TMZ this week that the Duchess of Sussex was becoming fed up with the invasions of privacy, as she and Harry attempt to give Archie a normal life. The couple reportedly decided that stepping back from their royal duties would be beneficial to Archie in the long run.

TMZ‘s sources explained that Meghan didn’t realize when she married into the royal family exactly how much daily media coverage they would receive. Of course, the former actress knew she would be in the public eye, but she was reportedly taken aback by how much scrutiny she got.

As royal watchers know, Meghan and Harry handled Archie’s birth in May very differently than the royal family’s traditions. The births of Kate Middleton’s and Prince William’s children were very publicized, with a sea of press waiting outside the hospital doors for first photographs, but the Sussexes made it clear that Archie’s birth was to be kept as private as possible. They only allowed a handful of photographers and journalists to meet at the Palace later that week for a short conference.

According to TMZ‘s sources, the push for privacy only caused a greater rift between Meghan and British papers. In addition, British taxpayers, who contribute to the royal family’s lifestyle, were unhappy that Meghan and Harry refused to share details about their personal lives.

Meghan’s alleged final straw was the amount of scrutiny she received for being “overly protective” of baby Archie. Few details were released about Archie’s private christening ceremony, which sparked a wave of critical headlines in U.K. media. TMZ said that the negative headlines influenced Meghan and Harry’s exit from the royal family.

“They think if the British public aren’t contributing financially then they don’t have the same right to comment on their private life,” the source said of the couple’s reasoning.

On January 8, the duke and duchess announced via Instagram that they would be taking a step back from their royal duties in an effort to lead a more private and financially independent life. Meghan and Harry reportedly plan to split their time between the U.K., America, and Canada, where Meghan appears to be staying until “Megxit” blows over.

Unfortunately, Meghan hasn’t been able to escape media coverage in Canada. She already issued a cease-and-desist letter to British publications that captured unsolicited photos of her and Archie taking a walk in Vancouver Island. The Sussexes promised a lawsuit for the published images.