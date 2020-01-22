Model Ashley Alexiss Shares Heartbreaking Post About Her Father: ‘Chemo Is Going To Have A Rude Awakening’

Today, Ashley Alexiss took a step back from posting modeling photos to her wildly popular Instagram page and used the opportunity to share a heartbreaking message for her fans instead. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Ashley is one of the most popular models in the industry, and she often shares a variety of photos from her modeling career with fans. But in the most recent image that was posted on her page, the beauty took a second to tell fans about her dad as he faces the battle of his lifetime.

Ashley geotagged the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, though in the photo itself, she and her dad appeared to be posing in the kitchen of their home. The two were all smiles for the occasion, while Ashley rested her head on her father’s shoulder and grabbed his hand in hers. The beauty appeared to be makeup-free for the shot, letting her natural beauty shine through. Ashley also looked casual, wearing her long, blond locks in pigtail braids while rocking a black graphic t-shirt that read “Wear light blue for my dad.”

Like his daughter, Ashley’s father was all smiles in the photo while also going casual in a blue button-down shirt. He wore a pair of glasses and held a Yeti cup in his hand. In the caption of the image, Ashley explained to her fans that her father was starting his chemotherapy today after being diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer, and she reminded everyone to hug their loved ones tighter today.

The post has only been live on her page for an hour, but it’s earning her a ton of attention from her legion of fans, racking up over 7,000 likes in addition to well over 200 comments. While some of her followers were quick to comment on the photo and let her know that she looks beautiful, the overwhelming majority wished her and her family the best during this new battle. A few others just flooded the comments section with emoji instead of words.

“You will never fight alone. Cancer survivor and know the fight!!!!Sending hugs and prayers on your journey!!!!!” one fan wrote, adding a series of blue heart emoji.

“Hope your dad’s fight ends in a knockout. Mine lost the title fight. Keep smiling and keep him happy enjoy all of the seconds. Together you can’t be defeated,” a second fan chimed in.

“As a cancer survivor I know how hard it is but god willing everything will turn out just fine for your dad,” one more added along with a few praying hand emoji at the end of their post.