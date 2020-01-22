Brunette Bombshell Shani Grimmond Flaunts Figure In Cheeky Bikini & Cowboy Boots

Brunette bombshell Shani Grimmond gave her 1.4 million Instagram followers a special treat Wednesday when she shared photos in which she wore a bikini.

The beauty’s update consisted of two pictures that showed her in the skimpy black swimsuit. To give the outfit an edgy vibe, she paired it with white cowboy boots.

Shani was in an area that looked almost like a desert. Sand surrounded her, and a few rock formations could be seen in the distance behind her. The pale blue sky was cloudless.

One photo captured the stunner from the side as she walked in the sand. Because the snap was taken from the side, it was impossible to see what the front of her swimsuit looked like, but the side view was plenty sexy as she strutted her stuff. Her curvy derrière was the main focal point while she walked. Also on display were her ample chest, flat abs and toned legs. She had a serious look on her face as she tilted her head up.

The second snap captured Shani as she squatted in the swimsuit. The photo was also taken from the side. Her arms were crossed over her chest, and she held her face up to the sun. The pose showed off the curve of her booty while her sun-kissed skin glowed in the light.

Shani’s hair was in a half-updo with part of it pulled up in a high ponytail. The rest of her long tresses hung down in waves. She appeared to be wearing very little makeup. She added a bit of bling to the look with a pair of hoop earrings, and she wore a pale pink shade on her nails.

In the post’s caption, she plugged her swimwear line.

Shani’s fans thought she looked amazing in the photos, and many told her so.

“You are honestly a goddess!!” one fan wrote.

“I love every bit of this,” said a second follower.

“Killing it,” a third admirer chimed in.

“you are so pretty,” commented a fourth fan.

Shani, who is also known for her YouTube channel focusing on beauty and other aspects of her life, likes to thrill her followers with snaps that showcase her fabulous figure in a variety of sexy outfits. From form-fitting dresses to barely-there bikinis, she looks good in it all. One of her more popular posts in recent days featured her taking a shower in a bikini while she was spending some time in Bali.