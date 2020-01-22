Fitness Model Stephanie Sanzo Shares Glute Training Tips In White Crop Top And Tan Shorts On Instagram

Fitness model Stephanie Sanzo showcased her glute training routine in the latest video series on her Instagram page, and fans are loving it.

Dressed in a patterned white crop top and tan shorts, the blonde started the workout with a series of hip thrusts using a barbell and a pink resistance band around her knees. In the video, she explained how to use the resistance band for optimal booty-boosting results.

“I found one of the biggest things that helped me when wearing a resistance band is to really drive my knees out,” she said, before adding that not doing so limits the impact of the exercise.

Bulgarian split lunges came next, and they required her to maintain a wide stance as she placed one knee on a bench behind her. The width of the stance changes the focus of the move, Stephanie explained.

“With this one, the wider that you go in your stance, the more glutes you’re gonna use, the closer, more quads, so I’m gonna be going wide,” she added.

The third clip saw her tackle single-leg presses, and she shared that planting your foot high on the machine forces the glutes to work a lot harder. And finally, she ended the routine with banded clams, an exercise that involves spreading the knees while lying on the floor on your side.

“With this one, it’s not so much about lifting your knee up but you want to make sure you’re opening up your hip and then abducting,” she said. “This is really going to help engage your glutes.”

As of this writing, the post has accumulated more than 30,000 likes, and almost 300 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments section, several fans shared their appreciation for the videos and Stephanie’s fitness tips.

“Always killing it with the advice miss,” one fan commented. “Proud of you!”

Others had questions for Stephanie about the workout and her general fitness regimen. One inquisitive commenter asked how many hours she trained a day. Stephanie replied that she works out for one to two hours daily.

Another group of Instagram users focused on praising Stephanie’s physical beauty.

“So cute and very beautiful,” one of them wrote.

This is hardly the first time that Stephanie has trained glutes in a video series on her Instagram page. In a previous series uploaded earlier this month, she performed a circuit that included some of the exercises seen in her most recent post. That social media update currently has over 40,000 likes and close to 650 comments.