Anna Duggar Spills Sweet Nicknames For Michelle And Jim Bob

Anna Duggar spilled sweet nicknames for her in-laws Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar in an Instagram post. In addition, the Counting On star also shared secrets of a double date she, husband Josh, and the couple enjoyed.

Anna shared an image of herself, her husband, and his parents to the social media site. In the photo, Anna is seen holding her and Josh’s sixth child, Maryella Hope. They are also parents to Michael James, Mackynzie Renee, Meredith Grace, Marcus Anthony, and Mason Garrett.

In the sweet photo’s caption, Anna revealed that Michelle and Jim Bob are called “Lolli” and “Pops” by their grandchildren.

She noted that the two couples enjoyed a fun evening out and revealed that it “means the world” to both her and Josh to have parents that unconditionally love them and are there to stand with them through life.

Anna then said she leans on the advice of not only Michelle and Jim Bob but other followers of their Christian faith that offer advice and encouragement.

In the image, the two couples are seen standing together. Anna is wearing a long-sleeved, dark blue shirt, and her hair is long, flowing over her shoulders. Her husband Josh, standing on the right side of the photo, is wearing a blue jacket and denim shirt.

Josh’s parents are dressed casually, wearing heavy jackets to bundle themselves up against the Arkansas winter chill.

Fans were surprised by Anna’s admissions and took to the comments section of the post, which was liked over 20,000 times, to share their own sentiments.

“I don’t think I’ve heard that grandma nickname before!!!!! Is it supposed to be like lollipops?!” questioned one Instagram fan of the couple to which Anna replied with a thumbs-up emoji.

“Would love to see you, Anna, teaching women. You truly are a living testimony of what grace and forgiveness in Christ are. May the Lord bless you and Josh in the years to come,” remarked another fan of the 31-year-old woman, who married into the reality-show clan at the young age of 20.

“Having a wonderful support system is definitely a blessing! Praying for y’all that you all have many more years together!!” said a third fan of the family.

Anna regularly posts updates on her children and extended Duggar clan, commenting on the images shared by her sisters and brothers-in-law to Instagram. She infrequently shares images of her husband Josh.

One day earlier, Anna shared a montage of photos of her children participating in a March for Life in their home state of Arkansas. The kids were seen holding signs in both English and Spanish that said “Love Life.”