Prince Harry Has Some Thoughts On ‘The Crown,’ Reportedly Wants It ‘Stopped’ Before It Gets To His Life

Prince Harry is reportedly not a fan of The Crown, the Netflix series about his family, and wants to “stop” it before the narrative gets to the part of the story that involves him, Cosmopolitan reports. However, that may be unlikely to happen.

For those not familiar, The Crown is a drama series on Netflix that documents the life of the royal family, beginning with Princess Elizabeth’s marriage to Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Each season, or set of seasons, in the show deals with a specific time period, and the current season is set in the time period between 1964 and 1977.

Later seasons will almost certainly include the tumultuous relationship between Prince Charles and Princess Diana, including the effects her presence had on the royal family and its relationship with their subjects. Of course, Charles and Diana’s story includes William and Harry, which means that Harry’s life is almost certain to be included in subsequent seasons of the show.

The Duke of Sussex is, apparently, not a fan.

Harry’s biographer, Angela Levin, revealed recently that she spoke to the duke in 2018, and he brought the subject up.

“The first thing he said to me when he shook my hand was, ‘Are you watching The Crown?’ And I hadn’t been at the time, I felt very embarrassed and I got it and he said, ‘I’m going to make sure I stop it before they get to me,'” she says.

Angela Levin tells BBC Breakfast what Prince Harry said about the show

Now, a few points need to be made. For one thing, Harry might well have been joking. For another, if he wasn’t joking, there’s literally nothing he can do about The Crown, as neither he nor the crown likely has enough real power to dictate the show’s production. Thirdly, though the show will almost certainly touch on aspects of his life as a young boy and a teenager, the show’s producers have made it clear that they don’t anticipate that the docu-drama will “catch up” to modern times.

Executive producer Suzanne Mackie has said as much.

“To be honest, whatever the life of The Crown is after where we are now, I doubt we’ll ever go as far into the present day. I think we’ll probably — we won’t travel into the present day,” she said.

For what it’s worth, Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, who is the main character in the show, is apparently a big fan. As Marie Claire U.K. reported in 2019, Her Majesty reportedly takes exception to some aspects of the show being overly dramatized, but is otherwise quite taken with the show about her family.