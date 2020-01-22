Larsa Pippen Sizzles In Cropped Tee And Scandalous Skirt

Reality television star Larsa Pippen showcased her curves in a sizzling Instagram update that thrilled her 1.8 million followers. Rather than taking a selfie in her bedroom, which is how the bombshell captures many of her outfits, she posed outside a front door in her ensemble.

In the snap, Larsa rocked an edgy look that had a street style vibe. She mentioned the brands she was wearing in the caption of the post, indicating that her ensemble was from the retailer Pretty Little Thing while her shoes and bag were from Chanel.

Larsa opted to rock a white cropped t-shirt with “Baby” emblazoned across the chest. The t-shirt was a loose-fitting garment, but the cropped length meant that some of Larsa’s toned stomach was on display. She paired the simple top with a black high-waisted skirt that had some pleated details — and a scandalous slit up the front. The skirt came a few inches above Larsa’s knees, so it wasn’t a micro mini length, but a sliver of her thigh peeked through the slit.

Larsa kept the look casual by adding a pair of flat black boots to the ensemble rather than stiletto heels, and she also rocked a pair of sunglasses and a black Chanel bag. Her long locks cascaded down her chest, and she posed with some attitude, cocking her hip slightly to the side and using one hand to play with her hair.

Larsa’s followers absolutely loved the steamy update, and the post received over 9,400 likes within just 14 hours, including a like from fellow Real Housewives cast member Melissa Gorga. The post also racked up 116 comments from Larsa’s eager fans.

“You look so cute,” one fan commented, followed by a series of emoji.

Another follower remarked that Larsa had the “body of a goddess.”

“Looking like a hottie,” one fan added, followed by two flame emoji.

One fan was particularly captivated by Larsa’s footwear and said, “I have been trying to find these Chanel boots everywhere and can’t.”

While the outfit from her recent Instagram update showcased some skin, it wasn’t as figure-hugging as Larsa’s looks tend to be. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Larsa turned up the heat in a black gown with a plunging neckline and dangerously high slit that showed off plenty of skin. In addition to the high slit, the skirt of the dress was semi-sheer, flaunting even more of Larsa’s insane curves in the ensemble.